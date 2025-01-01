Home Health
Continuum Home Health provides in-home care to people of all ages with:
- Disabilities
- A chronic or terminal illness
- Long recovery from an acute illness
Continuum has been serving the community since 1995, and we're accredited by the Joint Commission and Medicare/Medicaid-certified to provide services in the state of Virginia.
Our care providers include:
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Therapists
- Social workers
- Nutritionists
- Aides
Home Health Services: Who Might Benefit
Patients who have an illness, acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability, or terminal illness may need home care. The most common conditions of patients using home care are:
- Diseases of the circulatory system
- Heart disease
- Stroke
- Diabetes
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Wounds including ulcers, bed sores, or surgical sites
- Post-hospital care
Each patient receives care from a specific care manager who coordinates the patient's care with their physician and hospital discharge planners.
Serving These Areas
- Albemarle
- Augusta
- Buckingham
- Charlottesville
- Culpeper
- Fluvanna
- Greene
- Harrisonburg
- Louisa
- Madison
- Nelson
- Orange
- Rockingham
- Staunton
- Waynesboro
Home Infusion Product Delivery
If you require antibiotics, chemotherapy, pain management treatment or nutrients and fluids by IV, we can support you by arranging home infusion products and supplies delivered to your home. We provide this service throughout Virginia and North Carolina.Contact Us