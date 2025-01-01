Continuum Home Health provides in-home care to people of all ages with:

Disabilities

A chronic or terminal illness

Long recovery from an acute illness

Continuum has been serving the community since 1995, and we're accredited by the Joint Commission and Medicare/Medicaid-certified to provide services in the state of Virginia.

Our care providers include:

Nurses

Pharmacists

Therapists

Social workers

Nutritionists

Aides

Home Health Services: Who Might Benefit

Patients who have an illness, acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability, or terminal illness may need home care. The most common conditions of patients using home care are:

Diseases of the circulatory system

Heart disease

Stroke

Diabetes

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Wounds including ulcers, bed sores, or surgical sites

Post-hospital care

Each patient receives care from a specific care manager who coordinates the patient's care with their physician and hospital discharge planners.