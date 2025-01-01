Transport Requirements
We need the following information provided for a transport. We also have helicopter landing zone guidelines.
Transport From a Scene
If calling for transport from the scene of an emergency, you will need to provide:
- Requesting agency
- Name of caller
- Call-back number
- Number and type of patient(s)
- Radio contact and frequency for the landing zone coordinator
- If available, any initial landing zone information
Landing Zone Information
You should relay details about the landing zone that includes:
- Any overhead obstructions
- Wind direction and speed
- Approximate size of landing area
- Nearest road intersection or north/west coordinates
Landing Zone Requirements
The helicopter requires an unobstructed flat area of approximately 100 square feet. The area should be well marked with cones or other similar marking devices. White lights, such as flood lights, should be avoided at night.
The helicopter will make radio contact with the landing zone coordinator while en-route to the scene.
Landing Zone Safety
- Landing zone personnel should wear eye and ear protection.
- Ensure loose items are secure, including helmets and equipment.
- DO NOT APPROACH the aircraft until directed by the flight crew.
- No vehicles, bystanders or smoking within 100 feet of aircraft.
- AVOID THE TAIL ROTOR and allow no personnel to approach the rear of the aircraft.
- The main rotor of the August 109E Power is lowest at the front of aircraft. Approach and depart from the aircraft 90 degrees from the side of the aircraft at the direction of the flight crew.