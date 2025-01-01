Transport Requirements

We need the following information provided for a transport. We also have helicopter landing zone guidelines.

Transport From a Scene

If calling for transport from the scene of an emergency, you will need to provide:

Requesting agency

Name of caller

Call-back number

Number and type of patient(s)

Radio contact and frequency for the landing zone coordinator

If available, any initial landing zone information

Landing Zone Information

You should relay details about the landing zone that includes:

Any overhead obstructions

Wind direction and speed

Approximate size of landing area

Nearest road intersection or north/west coordinates

Landing Zone Requirements

The helicopter requires an unobstructed flat area of approximately 100 square feet. The area should be well marked with cones or other similar marking devices. White lights, such as flood lights, should be avoided at night.

The helicopter will make radio contact with the landing zone coordinator while en-route to the scene.

Landing Zone Safety