Vehicles & Crew

Our transport network, often called Pegasus, provides care to critically ill or injured patients via either an air or ground transport service.

Pegasus Air

Our primary helicopter is the EC145e, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters Inc. and customized for medical operations by Metro Aviation.

The EC145e has a twin-engine system. This allows for navigation in urban environments as well as the wide range of terrain we encounter. The exceptional range and endurance of our helicopter guarantee extended flight time. That means we can reach destinations quickly and reliably.

The spacious cabin allows us to transport complex patients. This includes those who need mechanical support like:

Impella device

Intra-aortic balloon pump

ECMO

This space also makes it easier to load and unload the transport incubator needed for critically ill newborns being transported to the UVA Health Children's NICU.



Our helicopter also has many safety systems. These include:

Advanced terrain awareness

Traffic collision avoidance

Advanced autopilot capabilities

The aircraft features an advanced avionics suite that enhances situational awareness and enables precise navigation. The integrated flight management system, weather radar, and advanced communication tools ensure optimal operational efficiency, empowering pilots to make informed decisions and navigate safely in all conditions.

Pegasus:

Uses night vision goggles for all flights conducted at night

Is single-pilot, IFR rated

Is equipped with color weather radar

All of our pilots are highly skilled and undergo rigorous proficiency training. We maintain our own maintenance facility with two full-time mechanics; all aircraft are hangared. We use a backup helicopter with several other Medevac programs in the region when the primary helicopter requires maintenance.

Operations Management

All pilots, mechanics, and aviation services are provided to Pegasus through Metro Aviation, which holds the FAA Part 135 Certificate.

Pegasus Ground

Our ambulance was specially designed for critical care transport.

Based at UVA Health's University Medical Center in Charlottesville, Pegasus Ground has responded to inter-facility, on-scene, and mass-casualty incidents in both Virginia and West Virginia.

Pegasus Crew

The medical crew configuration consists of a registered nurse and a critical care paramedic. If necessary, other crew configurations may be used when patient condition or mission requirements dictate.

Medical crew members are trained in all aspects of emergency care, including advanced life support and the use of specialty devices. All crew members have the capability to transport all types of patients.

Medical crew members maintain certifications or experience in:

Cardiac care

Trauma care

Pediatric care

Intra-aortic balloon pumps

Ventricular assist devices

Ventilators

Why the Name Pegasus?

When the program started, we held a contest at the medical center to determine its name. The name Pegasus won. One reason for the choice: Because of stories of the mythical Pegasus carrying wounded soldiers from battles and saving lives. While our program has undergone many changes since its inception, the winged steed adorning the side of the helicopter has remained constant.