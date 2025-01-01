Communications Center
The Medical Communication Center, or MEDCOM, operates from the rooftop of the Medical Center 24/7.
MEDCOM Operations
Our communications coordinators:
- Receive patient care reports for patients en route to UVA
- Connect providers with doctors
- Activate trauma alerts
- Activate the UVA Mass Casualty Plan, Hospital Diversion Plan or the Hazardous Materials Plan when required
- Monitor radio frequencies
- Dispatch Medic V, Pegasus Ground, Pegasus Air and the Neonatal Emergency Transport Team (NETS)
- Coordinate aircraft traffic
- Collaborate with the Emergency Department and Hospital Command Center
- Communicate with external agencies
- Monitor cameras throughout the Medical Center
- Track UVA Medical Transport Network vehicles via satellite GPS
Jobs & Events
Interested in a job with emergency communications? Visit the Human Resources job listings.
Are you an emergency services professional? Stay current with events on our Medcom Facebook page.
Contact Us
Need to schedule a transport? Submit the online transport request form. (Credentials required; for help, contact us at 434.924.0000.)