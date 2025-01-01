Skip to main content

Communications Center

The Medical Communication Center, or MEDCOM, operates from the rooftop of the Medical Center 24/7. 

MEDCOM Operations

Our communications coordinators:

  • Receive patient care reports for patients en route to UVA
  • Connect providers with doctors
  • Activate trauma alerts 
  • Activate the UVA Mass Casualty Plan, Hospital Diversion Plan or the Hazardous Materials Plan when required
  • Monitor radio frequencies
  • Dispatch Medic V, Pegasus Ground, Pegasus Air and the Neonatal Emergency Transport Team (NETS)
  • Coordinate aircraft traffic 
  • Collaborate with the Emergency Department and Hospital Command Center 
  • Communicate with external agencies
  • Monitor cameras throughout the Medical Center
  • Track UVA Medical Transport Network vehicles via satellite GPS

Jobs & Events

Interested in a job with emergency communications? Visit the Human Resources job listings.

Are you an emergency services professional? Stay current with events on our Medcom Facebook page.

Contact Us

Need to schedule a transport? Submit the online transport request form. (Credentials required; for help, contact us at 434.924.0000.)