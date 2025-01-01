Communications Center

The Medical Communication Center, or MEDCOM, operates from the rooftop of the Medical Center 24/7.

MEDCOM Operations

Our communications coordinators:

Receive patient care reports for patients en route to UVA

Connect providers with doctors

Activate trauma alerts

Activate the UVA Mass Casualty Plan, Hospital Diversion Plan or the Hazardous Materials Plan when required

Monitor radio frequencies

Dispatch Medic V, Pegasus Ground, Pegasus Air and the Neonatal Emergency Transport Team (NETS)

Coordinate aircraft traffic

Collaborate with the Emergency Department and Hospital Command Center

Communicate with external agencies

Monitor cameras throughout the Medical Center

Track UVA Medical Transport Network vehicles via satellite GPS

Jobs & Events

Interested in a job with emergency communications? Visit the Human Resources job listings.

Are you an emergency services professional? Stay current with events on our Medcom Facebook page.

Contact Us

Need to schedule a transport? Submit the online transport request form. (Credentials required; for help, contact us at 434.924.0000.)