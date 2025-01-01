Emergency Services Contact Us
For Emergencies
To activate the Pegasus helicopter:
- From within Virginia, call 800.552.1826
- From outside Virginia, call 800.882.4354
UVA team members:
- From within the UVA Medical Center Complex, call 434.924.2012
- From outside of UVA Medical Center, 911 or refer to your Unit Red Book
Newborn Emergencies (NETS)
Call 866.NETS.UVA or 866.638.7882
Radio Frequencies
- 462.950 (Med 9)
- 462.975 (Med 10)
- 155.340 (EMS 1)
- 23.050 (VHF Aviation)
For Routine Requests
To transfer a patient to UVA, call the Transfer Center at:
To talk to staff about routine transport, call:
You can also submit a request using the online transport form.
Give Us Your Feedback
Questions, comments, concerns about an incident? Give us your feedback.