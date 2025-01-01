Emergency Services Contact Us

For Emergencies

To activate the Pegasus helicopter:

From within Virginia, call 800.552.1826

From outside Virginia, call 800.882.4354

UVA team members:

From within the UVA Medical Center Complex, call 434.924.2012

From outside of UVA Medical Center, 911 or refer to your Unit Red Book

Newborn Emergencies (NETS)

Call 866.NETS.UVA or 866.638.7882

Radio Frequencies

462.950 (Med 9)

462.975 (Med 10)

155.340 (EMS 1)

23.050 (VHF Aviation)

For Routine Requests

To transfer a patient to UVA, call the Transfer Center at:

To talk to staff about routine transport, call:

You can also submit a request using the online transport form.

Give Us Your Feedback

Questions, comments, concerns about an incident? Give us your feedback.