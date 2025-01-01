Skip to main content

Emergency Services Contact Us

For Emergencies

To activate the Pegasus helicopter:

UVA team members:

  • From within the UVA Medical Center Complex, call 434.924.2012
  • From outside of UVA Medical Center,  911 or refer to your Unit Red Book

Newborn Emergencies (NETS)

Call 866.NETS.UVA or 866.638.7882

Radio Frequencies

  • 462.950 (Med 9)
  • 462.975 (Med 10)
  • 155.340 (EMS 1)
  • 23.050 (VHF Aviation)

For Routine Requests

To transfer a patient to UVA, call the Transfer Center at:

To talk to staff about routine transport, call:

You can also submit a request using the online transport form

Give Us Your Feedback

Questions, comments, concerns about an incident? Give us your feedback.