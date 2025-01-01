Our Medical Transport Network includes helicopter and ground vehicles, as well as critical care and life support systems. Since 1984, our crew has remained committed to providing prompt and safe transport.

Need Emergency Transport? The Numbers to Call

Call 800.552.1826

Outside Virginia? Call: 800.882.4354

To send emergency transport, we have helicopter landing requirements and need certain transport information.

Emergency Transport for Newborns

The Newborn Emergency Transport System (NETS) team brings critical infants to both the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Call NETS: 866.638.7882

Routine/Nonemergency Transport

Arrange for your patient's transport to UVA.

Call 434.982.2000 or submit the online transport request form.