Emergency Transport
Our Medical Transport Network includes helicopter and ground vehicles, as well as critical care and life support systems. Since 1984, our crew has remained committed to providing prompt and safe transport.
Need Emergency Transport? The Numbers to Call
Call 800.552.1826
Outside Virginia? Call: 800.882.4354
To send emergency transport, we have helicopter landing requirements and need certain transport information.
Emergency Transport for Newborns
The Newborn Emergency Transport System (NETS) team brings critical infants to both the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
Call NETS: 866.638.7882
Routine/Nonemergency Transport
Arrange for your patient's transport to UVA.
Call 434.982.2000 or submit the online transport request form.
Sign Up to Ride Along
Get the ability to fly with Pegasus during an emergency through our ride-long observer training program.
Get to Know Pegasus
Learn all the details about our vehicles and crew, which provide care to critically ill or injured patients via air or ground transport.