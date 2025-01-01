Patient Services

Home Healthcare

After a surgery or during an illness, nurses and therapists can come to your home to provide support. Our expert, caring team can help you gain independence and discover options to keep you that way.

Imaging & Radiology

We not only have the latest imaging technologies. You can also depend upon our specialty-trained radiologists to provide accurate scan results. We have teams who perform heart and brain procedures as well as experts who deliver targeted cancer therapies.

Labs

Our highly skilled professionals offer blood tests at a number of locations. Often you can drop in at your convenience. We offer a host of tests for a range of needs.

Pharmacy

Getting your prescriptions filled at a UVA Health Pharmacy is easy and convenient. We have locations near you as well as free delivery options. You can also come to us if you have complex medication needs.

Poison Control

The Blue Ridge Poison Control Center provides 24/7 phone support, plus educational services.

Surgery & Procedures

From same-day procedures to complex operations, we provide the highest levels of care. Learn about what to expect and how to prepare for your upcoming procedures, inpatient or outpatient.

