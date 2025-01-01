In the emergency department, we work fast to get you stabilized, intervening to stop a heart attack, stroke, or severe allergic reaction. We treat burns, broken bones, illnesses, and pain that hasn’t responded to over-the-counter medicine.

When You Arrive in the Emergency Room

We follow the same process with each patient. While this may appear chaotic, we actually follow these routines in a very standardized manner.

We collaborate with the fire department and rescue squads so that we’re prepared at the moment of your arrival.

A crew of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, surgeons and other specialists come to your bedside. The team evaluates your condition and decides on a course of action — if you need an orthopedic specialist, for instance, or a stay in an ICU.

We clear you for surgery, if it’s needed and safe to proceed.

We make sure you get the physical and occupational therapy and other rehab services you need in order to fully recover.

Our ER features:

Separate lobbies and treatment areas for adults and children

A rapid medical evaluation area for addressing less complex injuries and conditions

A dedicated mental and behavioral health emergency section

Nine special shock care and resuscitation rooms

Four surgical treatment areas, two interventional radiology suites, and an interventional cardiology suite

Screenings in the Emergency Room

When you're checked in at the emergency room, you'll also get screened for:

Mental health needs/suicide risk

Domestic abuse/violence

Visitor Guidelines

