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Pharmacy Services

Patient gets prescription from pharmacist

You want every part of your care to be safe and tailored to your needs. Whether you're managing a chronic condition, starting a new medication, or getting up to date with vaccinations, our pharmacists can help you feel confident and informed.

We offer comprehensive medication management services designed to optimize your health outcomes. This includes reviewing all of your prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, and supplements to prevent interactions, reduce side effects, and improve effectiveness. Our team also provides personalized counseling to help you understand how and when to take your medications.

Our pharmacy department is a leader in research, innovation, and pharmacy education. This means our patients benefit from the latest advancements in medication therapies, clinical guidelines, and evidence-based practices.

Above all, we are committed to making your healthcare experience seamless, supportive, and accessible. From coordinating with your care team to assisting with insurance questions and medication access, we strive to remove barriers and simplify your journey.

Pharmacist packs bags with prescriptions

Home Delivery

Avoid a visit to the pharmacy. Get your prescriptions delivered to your home for free. Make sure to call at least 7 days before you need your refill

Medicare & Your Rights

Learn about prescription drug rights through Medicare (PDF).

Sustainability 

We're committed to the environmental health of our community. To that end, we're changing our prescription packaging so you can recycle it. These changes don't impact the quality or safety of your medications.

Learn more about recycling options in Charlottesville or find a recycling center near you.

Pharmacy

  • Residency Program
    Residency

    Our pharmacy residency program ensures that the next generation of pharmacists is prepared to manage patient care.

    Learn More
  • Refer Your GI Patient
    Healthcare Providers

    Many healthcare providers refer their patients for medication help. Find out how we work to make sure your patient's care plan is fully supported.

    Learn More
  • If you have a baby at home with complex medical issues, By Your Side Pediatrics can visit your home to give medical care.
    Specialty Pharmacy

    Helping patients with complex and chronic conditions with care that's supportive and personalized.

    Learn More