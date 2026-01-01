Pharmacy Services
You want every part of your care to be safe and tailored to your needs. Whether you're managing a chronic condition, starting a new medication, or getting up to date with vaccinations, our pharmacists can help you feel confident and informed.
We offer comprehensive medication management services designed to optimize your health outcomes. This includes reviewing all of your prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, and supplements to prevent interactions, reduce side effects, and improve effectiveness. Our team also provides personalized counseling to help you understand how and when to take your medications.
Our pharmacy department is a leader in research, innovation, and pharmacy education. This means our patients benefit from the latest advancements in medication therapies, clinical guidelines, and evidence-based practices.
Above all, we are committed to making your healthcare experience seamless, supportive, and accessible. From coordinating with your care team to assisting with insurance questions and medication access, we strive to remove barriers and simplify your journey.
Home Delivery
Avoid a visit to the pharmacy. Get your prescriptions delivered to your home for free. Make sure to call at least 7 days before you need your refill
Medicare & Your Rights
Learn about prescription drug rights through Medicare (PDF).
Sustainability
We're committed to the environmental health of our community. To that end, we're changing our prescription packaging so you can recycle it. These changes don't impact the quality or safety of your medications.
Learn more about recycling options in Charlottesville or find a recycling center near you.
Pharmacy
- Residency
Our pharmacy residency program ensures that the next generation of pharmacists is prepared to manage patient care.
- Healthcare Providers
Many healthcare providers refer their patients for medication help. Find out how we work to make sure your patient's care plan is fully supported.
- Specialty Pharmacy
Helping patients with complex and chronic conditions with care that's supportive and personalized.