Women's Heart Health Care

Heart disease in women doesn't act the same as it does in men. Women don't always have the same symptoms of heart disease. And they don't always share the same risks.

That's why you need a doctor who knows the signs and how to care for heart disease in female patients.

Women's Heart Services at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you’ll get top-notch care. We use state-of-the-art tools to find and treat your heart disease. We’re always seeking new and better treatments through research and clinical trials. And we’re in your community offering education and guidance.

And U.S. News & World Report ranked 5 of our heart treatment services as "high-performing," which means they're some of the best in the U.S.

Women's Heart Health Facts

Does a focus on women’s heart care really matter?

Yes. Not enough research studies have been done about heart disease in women. This means a lack of education exists about how women differ. The result: symptoms get overlooked or ignored.

That means that as a woman with heart disease, you might miss getting the right:

Tests

Diagnosis

Treatment

All of this adds up to heart disease being the #1 killer in women. In fact, it causes 1 in every 5 deaths in U.S. women per year. That’s why we aim to: