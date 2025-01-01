Women's Heart Health Care
Heart disease in women doesn't act the same as it does in men. Women don't always have the same symptoms of heart disease. And they don't always share the same risks.
That's why you need a doctor who knows the signs and how to care for heart disease in female patients.
Women's Heart Services at UVA Health
At UVA Health, you’ll get top-notch care. We use state-of-the-art tools to find and treat your heart disease. We’re always seeking new and better treatments through research and clinical trials. And we’re in your community offering education and guidance.
And U.S. News & World Report ranked 5 of our heart treatment services as "high-performing," which means they're some of the best in the U.S.
- Heart attack
- Heart bypass surgery
- Aortic valve surgery
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- Pacemakers
Women's Heart Health Facts
Does a focus on women’s heart care really matter?
Yes. Not enough research studies have been done about heart disease in women. This means a lack of education exists about how women differ. The result: symptoms get overlooked or ignored.
That means that as a woman with heart disease, you might miss getting the right:
- Tests
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
All of this adds up to heart disease being the #1 killer in women. In fact, it causes 1 in every 5 deaths in U.S. women per year. That’s why we aim to:
- Prevent heart disease in women
- Spot and treat it as early as possible
- Educate you, your loved ones, and your community about heart health in women
Conditions We Treat
Artery issues
Atherosclerosis
Coronary artery disease
Coronary microvascular disease
Spontaneous coronary artery dissection
Diabetes
Fibromuscular dysplasia
Genetic heart disorders
Heart attacks
Heart failure
Heart rhythm disorders
Heart valve issues
Custom Care for Your Heart & More
Our heart care means care for your whole person. So, we focus on your emotional and social wellness, too. From pregnancy to menopause and beyond, you’ll get the support and resources you need.
We work with nutrition experts, exercise doctors, pharmacists, and aging experts. Together, we’ll make a personal care plan just for you. You get the benefit of advanced medicine with an approach that’s right for your life.
Your Women's Heart Health Team
Heart care at UVA Health doesn't just mean seeing a cardiologist. Here, you'll have access to a whole team of experts ready to explore your heart health. Your care team might include specialists in:
- Heart disease prevention
- Heart issues during pregnancy
- Gynecologists and maternal-fetal medicine
- Genetics
- X-rays and other imaging
- Pharmacy
- Nutrition
- Nursing
- Exercise
- Psychology
- Social work