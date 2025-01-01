Skip to main content

Women's Heart Health Care

Heart disease in women doesn't act the same as it does in men. Women don't always have the same symptoms of heart disease. And they don't always share the same risks.

That's why you need a doctor who knows the signs and how to care for heart disease in female patients.

Women's Heart Services at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you’ll get top-notch care. We use state-of-the-art tools to find and treat your heart disease. We’re always seeking new and better treatments through research and clinical trials. And we’re in your community offering education and guidance.

And U.S. News & World Report ranked 5 of our heart treatment services as "high-performing," which means they're some of the best in the U.S.

Women's Heart Health Facts

Does a focus on women’s heart care really matter?

Yes. Not enough research studies have been done about heart disease in women. This means a lack of education exists about how women differ. The result: symptoms get overlooked or ignored.

That means that as a woman with heart disease, you might miss getting the right:

  • Tests
  • Diagnosis
  • Treatment

All of this adds up to heart disease being the #1 killer in women. In fact, it causes 1 in every 5 deaths in U.S. women per year. That’s why we aim to:

  • Prevent heart disease in women
  • Spot and treat it as early as possible
  • Educate you, your loved ones, and your community about heart health in women

Custom Care for Your Heart & More

Our heart care means care for your whole person. So, we focus on your emotional and social wellness, too. From pregnancy to menopause and beyond, you’ll get the support and resources you need.

We work with nutrition experts, exercise doctors, pharmacists, and aging experts. Together, we’ll make a personal care plan just for you. You get the benefit of advanced medicine with an approach that’s right for your life.

Your Women's Heart Health Team

Heart care at UVA Health doesn't just mean seeing a cardiologist. Here, you'll have access to a whole team of experts ready to explore your heart health. Your care team might include specialists in: 

  • Heart disease prevention 
  • Heart issues during pregnancy
  • Gynecologists and maternal-fetal medicine
  • Genetics
  • X-rays and other imaging
  • Pharmacy
  • Nutrition
  • Nursing
  • Exercise
  • Psychology
  • Social work

