Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Waldenström is a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As with all cancers, getting this diagnosis can feel scary. You'll want to find treatment that can give you confidence and hope.

At UVA Health, we offer advanced treatments for Waldenstrom. We're always working to develop new therapies that target and destroy cancer. And we have decades of experience in treating cancers that grow in blood cells.

Waldenstrom Treatment at UVA Health

Waldenstrom lymphoma causes a certain type of white blood cell to grow out of control. It also creates large amounts of a protein antibody. This protein, called monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM), thickens the blood.

Specialized & Personalized Therapies

The treatments you'll find at UVA Health address this cancer right where it starts. Immunotherapy uses monoclonal antibodies to find and destroy cancer cells. And a targeted therapy called a proteasome inhibitor can prevent tumor growth.

See more info on lymphoma treatments.

Plasmapheresis

Your body can create too many extra antibodies in your blood in reaction to cancer. This can slow circulation. We can remove the extra antibodies from your blood. We do this by separating out and removing your plasma, where the antibodies live. We then give you donated plasma or a plasma replacement.

We also offer standard cancer treatments. We use the latest approaches to make them as effective as possible. These include: