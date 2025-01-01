Pain in your belly or back can have many causes. If it comes with unexplained tiredness, it could be a sign of a visceral aneurysm. A visceral aneurysm is a weakness in the wall of the arteries running through your belly and back. The weakness causes a bulge in the wall of the artery, like a balloon. ​​If your artery wall bulges out too much, it can rupture or burst. That can cause life-threatening bleeding.

Visceral aneurysms happen in arteries found in your belly area:

Celiac artery

Superior mesenteric artery

Inferior mesenteric artery

Hepatic artery

Splenic artery

Renal arteries

In some cases, visceral aneurysms don't have any symptoms.

Visceral Aneurysm Treatment at UVA Health

Visceral aneurysms don't usually need repair unless they are larger than 2 cm. Treatment options for visceral aneurysms include:

Catheter-based embolization

Stent-graft placement

Surgery

Embolization is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure where blood flow is cut off to the area and rerouted around the aneurysm.

You may need surgery if the aneurysm is in a place where embolization or stent-graft placement can't be done.

How Did I Get a Visceral Aneurysm?

You may be more likely to get visceral aneurysms if you: