Visceral Aneurysm

Pain in your belly or back can have many causes. If it comes with unexplained tiredness, it could be a sign of a visceral aneurysm. A visceral aneurysm is a weakness in the wall of the arteries running through your belly and back. The weakness causes a bulge in the wall of the artery, like a balloon. ​​If your artery wall bulges out too much, it can rupture or burst. That can cause life-threatening bleeding.

Visceral aneurysms happen in arteries found in your belly area:

  • Celiac artery
  • Superior mesenteric artery
  • Inferior mesenteric artery
  • Hepatic artery
  • Splenic artery
  • Renal arteries

In some cases, visceral aneurysms don't have any symptoms.

Visceral Aneurysm Treatment at UVA Health

Visceral aneurysms don't usually need repair unless they are larger than 2 cm. Treatment options for visceral aneurysms include:

  • Catheter-based embolization
  • Stent-graft placement
  • Surgery

Embolization is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure where blood flow is cut off to the area and rerouted around the aneurysm.

You may need surgery if the aneurysm is in a place where embolization or stent-graft placement can't be done.

How Did I Get a Visceral Aneurysm?

You may be more likely to get visceral aneurysms if you:

  • Smoke
  • Have diabetes
  • Have high blood pressure or high cholesterol
  • Have a family history of atherosclerosis

