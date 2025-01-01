Urologic Cancer

Urological cancer can make you feel vulnerable. It affects your urinary tract and the male reproductive system. You may worry about your ability to have children. Your sexual health and daily living may seem at risk.

At UVA Health, you'll find seasoned specialists in urological cancer. This team includes:

Urologic medical oncologists

Radiation oncologists

Urologic surgical oncologists

We work closely together to provide patients with optimal care. We've been at the leading edge of developing fast, precise tools for years. Our top-notch team will care for you every step of the way.

We treat cancers of the:

Urological Cancer Treatments

Urologic cancers are often treated with a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. You may also need radiation or surgery. We have the latest technology to treat your cancer. These tools don't just pinpoint and target tumors. They do so with as little damage to your body as possible.

These powerful tools include: