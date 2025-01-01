Type 1 Diabetes
If you have type 1 diabetes, you've probably been living with it most of your life. You may feel like you've got it under control. Or you may have times you worry if you're as healthy as possible.
Whether you need an endocrinologist to help you manage your diabetes, or if you're looking for extra help and next steps, we're here to help you find the solutions that help you control your diabetes and not the other way around.
At UVA Health, you have access to clinical research, like our work to create an artificial pancreas.
You'll also find support groups, programs and innovative diabetes treatments.
Understanding Type 1 Diabetes
In type 1 diabetes, the body does not make insulin. This will lead to the build up of glucose in the blood.
Type 1 diabetes is when a patient lacks their own insulin that comes from specific cells in the pancreas. Insulin's a very important hormone that we all need to live. It helps us to use our food for fuel. And so in patients with type 1 diabetes, many of these have had an autoimmune process that destroys the cells that make the insulin, and they become insulin deficient over time.
There are certainly genetic predisposition for developing type 1 diabetes. We often will see patients who have relatives maybe with type 1 diabetes, but other autoimmune processes. But in general, we think of type 1 diabetes-- formerly known as juvenile diabetes-- as affecting mainly children. Interestingly enough, is I have a large population in my clinic who have developed type 1 diabetes in adulthood. In childhood, most patients with type 1 diabetes, when they're diagnosed, they present with diabetic ketoacidosis.
In adulthood, patients often present a little bit differently. The loss of insulin tends to be slower. So these patients may initially be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.
The treatment for type 1 diabetes is really insulin. This is the main cause of why they have type 1 diabetes is they lack insulin. And when I tell patients this, a lot of them get discouraged, because they're thinking about shots.
The nice thing about type 1 diabetes is there's also alternatives, such as insulin pumps that will deliver insulin in through a tube into the subcutaneous space. We have a Center for Diabetes Technology that's very active in doing research with patients with type 1 diabetes looking at an artificial pancreas.
How to Keep Your Blood Sugar in Check
Keeping the amount of sugar (glucose) in your blood can be tricky. But with support and patience, you can learn to control diabetes.
Test Your Blood Sugar
Regular blood glucose checks throughout the day will help you manage your diabetes. You can use a glucose monitor or a system you wear all day.
Keep a record of the results. We'll use the information to adjust your medication as needed, as well as using the HbA1c blood test to assess your overall glucose control.
Avoid Hypoglycemia
Diabetes can make the amount of sugar in your blood get too high, and your medication can make it too low.
Low blood sugar results in a condition called hypoglycemia. It can cause:
- Confusion
- Shakiness
- Anxiety
- Heart palpitations
- Seizures
- Loss of consciousness
You can avoid hypoglycemia with close attention to your blood sugar levels, diet and activity.
Be Prepared for a Hypoglycemia Emergency
Make sure to:
Have an emergency supply of glucagon at all times. If your blood sugar levels drop, an injection of glucagon can quickly increase them.
Get a medical alert ID. It will let others know you have diabetes in case you are unable to communicate.
Take Diabetes Medications
Insulin
Insulin injections replace the insulin you're missing. You can get your insulin with shots or automatically with an insulin pump.
Pramlintide
Pramlintide replaces amylin, which is also missing in people with type 1 diabetes. This missing hormone could be the cause of your blood sugar issues. Sometimes, when insulin alone doesn't control your blood sugar, this medication helps.
Build Healthy Habits
Our registered dietitians can meet with you on a regular basis to help you learn how to:
- Follow a well-balanced meal plan with a variety of food groups
- Eat at regular times each day
- Include a bedtime snack in your meal plans
- Not skip meals
- Avoid highly refined carbohydrates or high-fructose products like soda
Exercising With Diabetes
You'll want to exercise, but with care. Follow your doctor's advice on how much you should do or change in order to keep your levels normal while staying fit.