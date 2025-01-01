Thyroid Cancer Treatment

LORRAINE ROBERTS

We just assume we're going to get up and everything's going to be the same as it was yesterday.

My name is Lorraine Roberts. I was born in Franklin County.

ANN SLED

When I first heard Lorraine's diagnosis, I was in line to pick up my grandchildren from school, and I was devastated.

LORRAINE ROBERTS

I was coughing up blood and I went to the doctor. After several weeks, they did an x-ray. That's when they said it was cancer and started the treatments.

They just didn't think it could be operated on. The radiation was so hard and the chemo was just sick as a dog. Couldn't eat anything, couldn't swallow.

That's when I went to see the endocrinologist and he said, "With your permission, I'd like to refer you to Dr. Shonka at UVA." So I said, "Well, sure." So they called me in 15 minutes and we had an appointment set up for the next week.

DAVID SHONKA, MD

So her thyroid cancer was invading into her windpipe, which is what was causing her to have the episodes of coughing up blood. When she was initially seen, it was thought that it would be too risky to do surgery for her. You know she was a little discouraged about how things were going, but really wanted to fight this and beat this cancer. And so even though she had an aggressive tumor and we could tell that surgery was going to be a pretty substantial undertaking, she seemed like she was up for it.

LORRAINE ROBERTS

I said, "Are you sure you've done these before?" And he said, "If I didn't think I could do it, I wouldn't put you through it."

DAVID SHONKA, MD

We did a thyroidectomy, which means removing the thyroid gland in its entirety, but because it was also invading into the windpipe, we had to remove a segment of the windpipe. It's a complex and technically challenging surgery to save those nerves and to remove the cancer in its entirety. Thankfully, it went beautifully, and she did great.

LORRAINE ROBERTS

When I came home from the hospital, the kids had all put up signs all along this private road, "welcome home" and all this stuff. It was just so neat.

DAVID SHONKA, MD

So for advanced thyroid cancer, best treatment is surgery. When you put the experience of the providers and the team that we have here, and you add to that a patient who's motivated and in relatively good health and determined, we get great outcomes.

ANN SLED

I do think about what would've happened if she hadn't gone for that second opinion. You know we would've lost her.

LORRAINE ROBERTS

I know that I have an appointed time to die. I know the Lord's with me. I know the Lord takes care of all that. I had a pretty good outlook on life already. I think I've always been pretty positive. Just makes me realize how precious every day is.