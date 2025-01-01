If you develop throat cancer, you'll need to seek the expertise of Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center. Here, you'll find the experience and expertise you'll need.

Different Types of Throat Cancer

Throat cancer is also called oropharyngeal cancer. It's when cancer cells or tumor(s) form in the throat. The throat is made of a number of structures. Throat cancer represents cancers of the:

Epiglottis - flap in the throat that blocks the airways when you swallow food or drink

Tonsils

Soft palate - rear section of the roof of the mouth

Pharynx - tube part of your throat

Throat Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we'll do everything we can to help you heal and thrive. Your care will be led by a head and neck (otolaryngology) surgeon. Learn more about our expertise in treating head & neck cancer.

We'll tailor treatment based on the stage and type of cancer. A combination of therapies may be more effective. Our experts specialize in all the main types of treatment:

Surgery

Surgery removes the cancerous tumor and nearby tissue and possibly nearby lymph nodes. In very rare cases, surgery to remove large tumors of the throat may also require removal of tissue for swallowing.

Radiation Therapy

Radiation kills cancer cells and shrinks tumors. Radiation may be:

External radiation therapy: radiation directed at the tumor from a source outside the body

Internal radiation therapy: radioactive materials placed into the throat in or near the cancer cells

Chemotherapy

This is the use of drugs to kill cancer cells. It may be given in many forms including pill, injection and/or via a catheter. The drugs enter the bloodstream and travel through the body killing mostly cancer cells, but also some healthy cells.

Who's at Risk?

Throat cancer is more common in men and in people aged 40 years and older. Other things increase your chance of throat cancer:

Excessive alcohol consumption

Family history

Vitamin A deficiency

Diet low in fruits and vegetables

Suppressed immune system

Infections caused by certain viruses such as: Epstein-Barr virus Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Radiation exposure

Excess consumption of cured meats or fish

Marijuana use

Occupational exposure to certain materials such as in nickel refining

Woodworking

Working with textile fibers

Signs of Throat Cancer

If you develop these symptoms, you'll want to be checked for throat cancer.

Sore throat

Feeling that something is caught in the throat

Difficulty chewing or swallowing

Difficulty moving the jaw or tongue

Voice changes or hoarseness

Change in voice quality

Pain in the head, throat, or neck

Lump in the neck

Unexplained weight loss

Coughing blood

If you have cancer, you'll want to ask your doctor for a referral to an otolaryngologist. Treatment works best the sooner cancer is found.