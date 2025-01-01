Thalassemia
Thalassemia is a blood disorder that runs in families. It can leave you tired all the time. We're here to help.
Thalassemia Treatment at UVA Health
At UVA Health, you'll find experts who specialize in treating this condition. These experts are known as hematology/oncologists.
If you have a severe form that causes anemia, you'll find all the treatment options at UVA Health. These include:
Blood Transfusions
Blood transfusions help provide healthy new red blood cells.
But repeated blood transfusions can lead to high levels of iron in the blood. We can prescribe certain medications that bind to the iron. You'll then pee it out so it doesn't damage the heart, liver, and other vital organs.
Bone Marrow Transplant
UVA Health has extensive experience with bone marrow transplants. This procedure injects you with healthy stem cells from a donor's bone marrow. The new cells travel through the blood into the bone cavities. There, they can produce new normal blood cells. This can cure some people.
Splenectomy
Thalassemia can cause the spleen to enlarge. An enlarged spleen can make anemia worse. We can do a splenectomy to remove the spleen. It may help reduce the number of blood transfusions you need.
Two Main Types of Thalassemia
This disorder cuts down the amount of red blood cells and hemoglobin that the body can make. Low levels of red blood cells and hemoglobin can lead to anemia. Anemia can result in a low level of oxygen in the body. This interferes with your normal functions.
Thalassemias fall into two main categories, based on the part of hemoglobin affected:
- Alpha thalassemia: based on the alpha part of hemoglobin
- Beta thalassemia: based on the beta part of hemoglobin
Hemoglobin needs four genes, two from each parent. The number of faulty genes determines the severity of your condition. To diagnosis your condition, we'll measure the amount of hemoglobin, iron, and red blood cells in your blood.
Signs of Mild to Severe Thalassemia
Silent carriers will have no symptoms. For others, symptoms most often begin within 3-6 months of birth.
Mild or moderate anemia may cause:
- Feeling weak and tired
- Shortness of breath
- Lightheadedness or headaches
- Cold hands and feet
- Pale skin
Severe anemia may cause:
- Lack of interest in activity
- Pale appearance
- Poor appetite/feeding
- Dark urine
- Jaundice
General symptoms of thalassemia include:
- Slow growth and delayed puberty
- Enlarged and fragile bones, including:
- Thickening and roughening of facial bones
- Bones that break
- Teeth that don't line up
Thalassemia can also lead to complications such as:
- Increased risk of developing infections
- Enlarged spleen
- Heart failure
- Liver problems
At UVA Health, you'll find experts to help you manage any complication so you can enjoy life more.