Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosthesis (TAMBE)

If you’ve been told you have a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA), you may feel nervous or unsure about what comes next. When that part of the aorta becomes weak and bulges (called an aneurysm), it can lead to an emergency if not treated.Thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis, or TAMBE, can treat this complex condition without a major surgery. It can also help you if traditional open surgery isn't a good option for you.

We're the first hospital in Virginia to offer TAMBE as a treatment option for this complex aneurysm. Instead of going through your chest and belly like in open surgery, TAMBE is done through small cuts in the groin and arm. That means a much quicker recovery and fewer complications overall.

Why Choose UVA Health for TAMBE?

At UVA Health, our team is experienced at treating all types of aortic conditions. We’ve gotten special recognition for our artery, valve, and bypass surgery procedures. In fact, Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

Our heart and vascular specialists use the latest tools and techniques to make sure you get safe and effective care. We offer advanced options, like TAMBE, that aren’t available everywhere. We’re also part of national clinical trials that help bring the newest treatments to patients faster.

What Is TAMBE?

Because of where it is in your body, a TAAA can be tough to treat. There are major organs and other important blood vessels that branch off from the aorta in that area.

TAMBE is a special kind of tube, called a stent, that is designed specifically for treating TAAAs. It has multiple branches that help blood flow safely to your kidneys, liver, and stomach.

Instead of using open surgery to put in the stent, we use small tubes called catheters. During the procedure, the catheters deliver the TAMBE stent to the inside of your aorta at the aneurysm. It makes a barrier between your blood flow and the wall of your aorta. That relieves pressure on the aorta walls and keeps the aneurysm from getting bigger.

What Is Recovery Like After TAMBE?

Open surgery comes with time in the hospital and weeks of recovery afterward. Most people who have TAMBE recover much faster than with open surgery. Some of the benefits include:

Less blood loss during surgery

Shorter time in the intensive care unit

A quicker return to walking and daily activities

Fewer risks of infection and complications

Many patients go home just a few days after the procedure and start recovering right away.

Is TAMBE Right for You?

You may be a good candidate for TAMBE if:

You have other health conditions that make open surgery risky

You’ve already had aortic surgery in the past and need another repair

Your doctor will work with you to see if TAMBE is a good option for you.