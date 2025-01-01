Supraventricular Tachycardia

Healthy Adults needed for Heart MRI study.
UVa Health System, Department of Radiology seeks healthy adults ages 21 - 85 with no significant medical problems to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the blood flow in the heart muscle in healthy individuals during a stress test. Study involves a blood draw to check kidney function (creatinine) and the volume of red blood cells (hematocrit). A stress test on the heart will be performed using medications and pictures of the heart will be taken by MRI. Study will involve one visit that will last for approximately 2 hours. Study-related cardiac stress MRI scan provided free of charge. Compensation for study completion is $75.00 Contact Information: For more information please contact: • Jayne Missel, Research Coordinator • (434) 243-7195 or [email protected] • IRB-HSR # 15031 Principal Investigator: Christopher Kramer MD