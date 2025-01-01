Skip to main content

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Tired, out of breath, feeling like your heart is "off" – these could be signs of supraventricular tachycardia (svt). It's a type of out-of-sync, too-fast heartbeat (arrhythmia). If you're having these feelings, you're probably worried about your heart health. You might even wonder if you're headed for a heart attack or cardiac arrest. 

At UVA Health, we can check your heart and answer any questions you have. Our arrhythmia care was the first of its kind in Virginia. We offer the full range of treatments you may not find elsewhere. And, we've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care. Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.

Sharon Flynn in her ski outfit after getting supraventricular tachycardia treatment

Sharon's SVT Story

On Christmas Day, Sharon Flynn fainted at a friend's house. Her symptoms were caused by supraventricular tachycardia. Her heart was beating too fast. Treating her tachycardia at UVA Health got her back on the slopes.

Supraventricular Tachycardia Treatment at UVA Health

Our heart rhythm program offers personalized care from our deeply experienced team using state-of-the-art equipment. We can provide several options for supraventricular tachycardia treatment, from medicines to advanced procedures. We'll find the supraventricular tachycardia treatment that fits best for you.

Medication

Options include beta-blockers, calcium-channel blockers, or other drugs that lower your heart rate.  

Cardioversion

Cardioversion is a very effective treatment. It uses a defibrillator to give you an electric shock. That make your heart go back to a normal rhythm. 

Catheter Ablation

During ablation, doctors guide a small tube, called a catheter, into your heart. The catheter destroys (ablates) a tiny section of your heart that's causing the rhythm problem. This procedure doesn't affect your heart's ability to pump blood.

A provider using a stethoscope on a patient's chest

Turning the Beat Around

Heart feeling out of sync? An ablation procedure changes how electrical signals move through your heart, restoring a normal heart rhythm. If you have supraventricular tachycardia, heart ablation might be the answer to taming it.

What is Supraventricular Tachycardia?

SVT is when the upper parts of your heart don't beat in the normal way. It's an electrical problem. Your heart beats too fast.

Types of supraventricular tachycardia include:

  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Atrial flutter
  • AV nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT)
  • Atrioventricular reciprocating tachycardia (AVRT)
  • Atrial tachycardia

Supraventricular tachycardia is less serious than ventricular tachycardia. But it's a problem if it happens a lot or if you have symptoms like:

  • Racing or pounding heart
  • Feeling dizzy or lightheaded
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sweating
  • Fainting
  • Chest pain
