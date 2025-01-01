Superficial Thrombophlebitis
Superficial thrombophlebitis happens in veins close to the surface of your skin. The vein becomes inflamed from a blood clot. If you have a blood-clotting condition, you'll want to tap the expertise of the blood disorder experts at UVA Health.
Things that increase your chance of developing superficial thrombophlebitis include:
- Trauma, especially to the lower leg
- Blood clotting disorder
- Sitting for long periods of time, such as riding in a car or on an airplane
- Prolonged bed rest
- Prior episodes of phlebitis
- Certain cancers
- Paralysis
- Family history of blood clotting disorders
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Symptoms
Superficial thrombophlebitis may cause:
- A very visible, cord-like vein that is tender and sensitive to pressure
- Redness and warmth surrounding the vein
- Swelling around the vein
A complication of superficial thrombophlebitis is a condition called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). This blood clot in the deeper veins causes obstruction of blood flow. DVT can lead to pulmonary embolism, when the blood clot breaks free and lodges in the lungs.
Diagnostic Tests
Tests may include the following:
- X-ray or ultrasound to check for deeper blood clots
- Venogram with an injected dye
- Screening for blood disorders with recurrent episodes of phlebitis
Treating & Preventing Superficial Thrombophlebitis
In most cases, the condition goes away on its own after a few weeks. If needed, we can encourage healing with:
- Oral or topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
- Exercise
- Compression stockings
- Warm compress on the inflamed vein
- Elevation
To help reduce your chances of superficial thrombophlebitis, take these steps:
- If you sit for long periods of time, make sure to get up and stretch at least once an hour
- Avoid wearing tight clothing around your waist
- Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration