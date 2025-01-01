Superficial thrombophlebitis happens in veins close to the surface of your skin. The vein becomes inflamed from a blood clot. If you have a blood-clotting condition, you'll want to tap the expertise of the blood disorder experts at UVA Health.

Things that increase your chance of developing superficial thrombophlebitis include:

Trauma, especially to the lower leg

Blood clotting disorder

Sitting for long periods of time, such as riding in a car or on an airplane

Prolonged bed rest

Prior episodes of phlebitis

Certain cancers

Paralysis

Family history of blood clotting disorders

Obesity

Pregnancy

Superficial Thrombophlebitis Symptoms

Superficial thrombophlebitis may cause:

A very visible, cord-like vein that is tender and sensitive to pressure

Redness and warmth surrounding the vein

Swelling around the vein

A complication of superficial thrombophlebitis is a condition called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). This blood clot in the deeper veins causes obstruction of blood flow. DVT can lead to pulmonary embolism, when the blood clot breaks free and lodges in the lungs.

Diagnostic Tests

Tests may include the following:

X-ray or ultrasound to check for deeper blood clots

Venogram with an injected dye

Screening for blood disorders with recurrent episodes of phlebitis

Treating & Preventing Superficial Thrombophlebitis

In most cases, the condition goes away on its own after a few weeks. If needed, we can encourage healing with:

Oral or topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Exercise

Compression stockings

Warm compress on the inflamed vein

Elevation

To help reduce your chances of superficial thrombophlebitis, take these steps: