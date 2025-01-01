A sudden cardiac arrest is an emergency. It means the heart has stopped beating right. It can't pump blood around the body, so blood isn't reaching the brain or other organs. If you have a cardiac arrest, you need help immediately.

When someone has a cardiac arrest, they:

Collapse and pass out

May not be breathing or may be gasping for air

Don't respond

May not have a pulse

What To Do During Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Most cardiac arrests happen outside of a hospital. That means you may need to give emergency care. The person might die without it.

If you see someone collapse:

Try to get their attention by shouting and tapping them

Check if they're breathing and have a pulse

If they don't respond and aren't breathing normally, call 911 for help right away

Starting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) or using an automatic defibrillator (AED) can save someone's life in cardiac arrest. If you need to give CPR:

You don't need training – you can do it

It's "hands-only" – you don't need to give breaths

Push down hard and fast in the center of the chest

Time your pushes to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive” (100-120 pushes a minute)

If you find an AED, listen carefully to the AED's instructions. It gives the person an electric shock to help their heart start working again. There are apps you can download to show where AEDs are found.