Subclavian Arterial Disease Treatment

Lightheadedness, dizziness, and blurred vision are scary symptoms. They could be a sign of subclavian arterial disease.

Subclavian artery disease, also known as subclavian steal syndrome and aortic arch syndrome, is when you have reduced blood flow going out from the aortic arch. The aortic arch is the top portion of the main artery carrying blood away from the heart.

That could happen when the way your arteries are shaped doesn't allow blood to flow well. Or, blockages inside the arteries that branch off from the aortic arch keep blood from flowing normally.

Treating Subclavian Artery Disease at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we can diagnose you by using these tests:

Ultrasound imaging

Computed tomography (CT) scan and CT angiography

Angiography

We can help you with the right treatment. Here are some options:

Endarterectomy

During an endarterectomy, a surgeon takes out the plaque that causes a narrowing or blockage in the aortic arch arteries. This opens the affected artery and improves blood flow.

Angioplasty and Stenting

During angioplasty, your surgeon inflates a balloon inside the artery to open its walls. A stent helps to keep the artery open.