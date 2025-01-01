Signs of a Stroke

Warning signs you may experience include:

Numbness, weakness or paralysis of the face, arm or leg — especially on one side of the body

Sudden blurry or decreased vision in one or both eyes

Difficulty speaking or understanding simple statements

Dizziness, loss of balance or loss of coordination

Sudden and severe headache with no apparent cause

If you or someone you know shows signs of a stroke, call 911 immediately.

Symptoms of a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Symptoms may appear similar to regular stroke symptoms, with variations, including:

Seizures

Headache, especially on one side of the head

Muscle weakness

Loss of movement on one side of the body

Lightheadedness

Unable to perform movements, but not due to loss of movement

Loss of coordination, especially when walking

Sudden, severe back pain, stiff neck or shoulder pain

Difficulty speaking or understanding language

Loss of senses

Visual problems

Memory loss

Difficulty thinking or mental confusion

Hallucinations

Brief loss of consciousness

Nausea and vomiting

Slurred speech or other speech disturbance

How We Diagnose Stroke

A doctor will look for muscle weakness, visual and speech problems, and movement difficulty.

Images may be taken of your bodily structures:

CT scan

MRI scan

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

CT angiogram (CTA)

Doppler ultrasound

En español: Vea aquí los síntomas de un derrame cerebral.