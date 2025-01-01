Stroke Symptoms
Signs of a Stroke
Warning signs you may experience include:
- Numbness, weakness or paralysis of the face, arm or leg — especially on one side of the body
- Sudden blurry or decreased vision in one or both eyes
- Difficulty speaking or understanding simple statements
- Dizziness, loss of balance or loss of coordination
- Sudden and severe headache with no apparent cause
If you or someone you know shows signs of a stroke, call 911 immediately.
Symptoms of a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Symptoms may appear similar to regular stroke symptoms, with variations, including:
- Seizures
- Headache, especially on one side of the head
- Muscle weakness
- Loss of movement on one side of the body
- Lightheadedness
- Unable to perform movements, but not due to loss of movement
- Loss of coordination, especially when walking
- Sudden, severe back pain, stiff neck or shoulder pain
- Difficulty speaking or understanding language
- Loss of senses
- Visual problems
- Memory loss
- Difficulty thinking or mental confusion
- Hallucinations
- Brief loss of consciousness
- Nausea and vomiting
- Slurred speech or other speech disturbance
How We Diagnose Stroke
A doctor will look for muscle weakness, visual and speech problems, and movement difficulty.
Images may be taken of your bodily structures:
- CT scan
- MRI scan
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- CT angiogram (CTA)
- Doppler ultrasound
En español: Vea aquí los síntomas de un derrame cerebral.
Think BE FAST
Seeing these symptoms in someone? Think BE FAST: Balance — sudden loss of balance or coordination Eyes — double vision or lack of vision in one eye Face — an uneven smile, one side of the face drooping Arm — one arm is weak Speech — slurred speech Time — call 911 at once