Stroke Symptoms

Signs of a Stroke

Warning signs you may experience include:

  • Numbness, weakness or paralysis of the face, arm or leg — especially on one side of the body
  • Sudden blurry or decreased vision in one or both eyes
  • Difficulty speaking or understanding simple statements
  • Dizziness, loss of balance or loss of coordination
  • Sudden and severe headache with no apparent cause

If you or someone you know shows signs of a stroke, call 911 immediately.

Symptoms of a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Symptoms may appear similar to regular stroke symptoms, with variations, including: 

  • Seizures
  • Headache, especially on one side of the head
  • Muscle weakness
  • Loss of movement on one side of the body
  • Lightheadedness
  • Unable to perform movements, but not due to loss of movement
  • Loss of coordination, especially when walking
  • Sudden, severe back pain, stiff neck or shoulder pain
  • Difficulty speaking or understanding language
  • Loss of senses
  • Visual problems
  • Memory loss
  • Difficulty thinking or mental confusion
  • Hallucinations
  • Brief loss of consciousness
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Slurred speech or other speech disturbance

How We Diagnose Stroke

A doctor will look for muscle weakness, visual and speech problems, and movement difficulty.

Images may be taken of your bodily structures:

  • CT scan
  • MRI scan
  • Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
  • CT angiogram (CTA)
  • Doppler ultrasound

En español: Vea aquí los síntomas de un derrame cerebral.

Think BE FAST

Seeing these symptoms in someone? Think BE FAST: Balance — sudden loss of balance or coordination Eyes — double vision or lack of vision in one eye Face — an uneven smile, one side of the face drooping Arm — one arm is weak Speech — slurred speech Time — call 911 at once

