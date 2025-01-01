Sarcoma (Soft-Tissue Sarcoma)

Sarcoma is a rare cancer of the connective tissues of the body like muscle or tendons. It can develop anywhere in the body, like your leg, chest, or abdomen. Its first sign may be a lump, abdominal bloating, or a cough.

Whatever the type of sarcoma, UVA Health offers the latest therapies and the newest breakthroughs. Ongoing research gives you access to advanced and effective care. Learn more about our sarcoma treatment.

How Common is Sarcoma?

Although sarcoma is more common in children, it affects adults, too. In the U.S., sarcomas represent about 1% of adult cancer diagnoses each year. There are over 70 different types, usually categorized as bone cancers or soft-tissue cancers.

Signs & Symptoms of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma

Early Signs

In the early stages, a sarcoma doesn't cause symptoms. But as the tumor grows, it may push aside normal body structures and cause a lump or swelling. This may or may not be painful.

If you have a concerning lump or unexplained weight gain without changing your diet, it's important not to ignore it. Tell your healthcare provider.

Sarcoma Symptoms

See a doctor if you have:

Abdominal swelling or discomfort

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Belly pain or vomiting

Constipation

Coughing or breathlessness

Fragile bones that break easily

Growing waistline that’s unrelated to overeating or dietary changes

Lump in any part of your body

One arm or leg muscle looks larger than the other

Pain in your abdomen, pelvis, trunk, or back

Pain or swelling that makes it difficult to move a joint

Persistent bone pain anywhere in your body

Swelling in an arm, leg, or other parts of your body

Is it Sarcoma?

Diagnosing and treating sarcomas requires a high level of expertise.

At UVA Health, you'll find experts who can find the source of your symptoms. Our team of radiologists may take pictures using our high-tech imaging to see if you have sarcoma. Our radiologists are experts in cancer imaging, including:

X-rays

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Your doctor may also take a biopsy (small sample) of your bodily tissues.

This way we can confirm the diagnosis and design the best plan for your sarcoma treatment.

Are You at Risk for Soft-Tissue Sarcoma?

Many things increase a person's risk of sarcoma:

Exposure to radiation, including therapeutic, diagnostic, and accidental

Certain inherited diseases like: Li-Fraumeni syndrome Neurofibromatosis Tuberous sclerosis Gardner's syndrome Retinoblastoma Werner syndrome Gorlin syndrome

Exposure to certain types of chemicals, such as: Chemicals in herbicides and wood preservatives Polycyclic hydrocarbons Dioxin

Weak or poorly functioning immune system, including having an HIV infection

Soft tissue sarcoma can also occur by chance without having any of these risk factors.