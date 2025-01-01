Sarcoma (Soft-Tissue Sarcoma)
Sarcoma is a rare cancer of the connective tissues of the body like muscle or tendons. It can develop anywhere in the body, like your leg, chest, or abdomen. Its first sign may be a lump, abdominal bloating, or a cough.
Whatever the type of sarcoma, UVA Health offers the latest therapies and the newest breakthroughs. Ongoing research gives you access to advanced and effective care. Learn more about our sarcoma treatment.
How Common is Sarcoma?
Although sarcoma is more common in children, it affects adults, too. In the U.S., sarcomas represent about 1% of adult cancer diagnoses each year. There are over 70 different types, usually categorized as bone cancers or soft-tissue cancers.
Signs & Symptoms of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma
Early Signs
In the early stages, a sarcoma doesn't cause symptoms. But as the tumor grows, it may push aside normal body structures and cause a lump or swelling. This may or may not be painful.
If you have a concerning lump or unexplained weight gain without changing your diet, it's important not to ignore it. Tell your healthcare provider.
Sarcoma Symptoms
See a doctor if you have:
- Abdominal swelling or discomfort
- Abnormal vaginal bleeding
- Belly pain or vomiting
- Constipation
- Coughing or breathlessness
- Fragile bones that break easily
- Growing waistline that’s unrelated to overeating or dietary changes
- Lump in any part of your body
- One arm or leg muscle looks larger than the other
- Pain in your abdomen, pelvis, trunk, or back
- Pain or swelling that makes it difficult to move a joint
- Persistent bone pain anywhere in your body
- Swelling in an arm, leg, or other parts of your body
Is it Sarcoma?
Diagnosing and treating sarcomas requires a high level of expertise.
At UVA Health, you'll find experts who can find the source of your symptoms. Our team of radiologists may take pictures using our high-tech imaging to see if you have sarcoma. Our radiologists are experts in cancer imaging, including:
- X-rays
- CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Positron emission tomography (PET) scan
Your doctor may also take a biopsy (small sample) of your bodily tissues.
This way we can confirm the diagnosis and design the best plan for your sarcoma treatment.
Are You at Risk for Soft-Tissue Sarcoma?
Many things increase a person's risk of sarcoma:
- Exposure to radiation, including therapeutic, diagnostic, and accidental
- Certain inherited diseases like:
- Li-Fraumeni syndrome
- Neurofibromatosis
- Tuberous sclerosis
- Gardner's syndrome
- Retinoblastoma
- Werner syndrome
- Gorlin syndrome
- Exposure to certain types of chemicals, such as:
- Chemicals in herbicides and wood preservatives
- Polycyclic hydrocarbons
- Dioxin
- Weak or poorly functioning immune system, including having an HIV infection
Soft tissue sarcoma can also occur by chance without having any of these risk factors.