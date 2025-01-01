Small intestine cancer is a rare cancer but our experts know it well.

This cancer forms in tissues of the small intestine. This part of the digestive tract runs between the stomach and the large intestine.

Experts in All Types of Small Intestine Cancer

At UVA Health, you'll find experts in treating all types of small intestine cancer. Learn more about our GI oncology expertise.

Adenocarcinoma (begins in cells that make and release mucus and other fluids). It's the most common type.

(begins in cells that make and release mucus and other fluids). It's the most common type. Sarcoma (begins in connective or supportive tissue)

(begins in connective or supportive tissue) Carcinoid tumor (a slow-growing type of cancer)

(a slow-growing type of cancer) Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (a type of soft tissue sarcoma)

(a type of soft tissue sarcoma) Lymphoma (cancer that begins in immune system cells)

Who's at Risk?

Diet and health history can affect the risk of developing small intestine cancer. Other risk factors include:

Eating a high-fat diet

Having Crohn's disease

Having celiac disease

Having familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP)

Symptoms of Small Intestine Cancer

Check with your doctor if you have any of the following:

Pain or cramps in the middle of the abdomen

Weight loss with no known reason

A lump in the abdomen

Blood in the stool

Diagnosis

The following tests and procedures may be used:

Physical exam and history

Blood chemistry studies

Liver function tests

Endoscopy

Upper endoscopy

Capsule endoscopy

Double balloon endoscopy

Laparotomy

Biopsy

Upper GI series with small bowel follow-through

CT scan (CAT scan)

MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

Treating Cancer of the Small Intestine

If your tumor can't be removed with surgery, we will use treatments that include: