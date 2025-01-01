Sickle Cell Disease
When you have sickle cell disease, you deal with pain. Pain is the number one reason you might need emergency care or a hospital stay.
The symptoms, side effects, and pain of sickle cell can get worse as you get older. They also get harder to manage. At UVA Health, you’ll have a dedicated team with a personalized plan to keep you healthy and active.
Specialized Sickle Cell Support
An episode of pain, called a pain crisis, can hit suddenly. During pain crises, your blood cells get stuck and block small veins or arteries, causing pain in your:
- Chest
- Abdomen
- Arms
- Legs
- Joints
- Bones
Avoid the ER
Managing pain crises can be hard on your own. But, you don’t have to visit the ER for your pain crises. Get seen quickly by pain experts at our Infusion Center. Call ahead Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., for meds and specialized sickle cell care.
Our sickle cell team also gives you:
- The newest medications for reducing symptoms
- Access to clinical trials that test new options for managing your sickle cell disease
- A dedicated palliative care provider who helps with your chronic and sudden pain
- A social worker who helps with insurance claims, medication costs, and other issues
Treating Sickle Cell Disease at UVA
Treating sickle cell mostly involves managing your symptoms. We can treat your symptoms with:
- Medications
- Intravenous fluids
- Blood transfusions
- Immunizations
- Lifestyle changes
A stem cell transplant can cure sickle cell disease, but it isn’t the right option for every patient. Your care team can explore with you if you’re a good candidate for this treatment.
Find Support
Living with sickle cell disease means thriving and not just surviving. Building a foundation of healthy habits and a SCD community can help you live a full life. Join our Sickle Cell Warriors virtual support group to:
- Connect with others who have SCD
- Learn how to cope with stress
- Develop a self-care toolkit
To join, reach out to Wanda Shreve at 434.297.4870 or [email protected].
Having Control and Getting Relief
Finding relief from sickle cell pain isn’t just about the medicine. “Having a team of people willing to listen to you makes all the difference,” says Shelly Scott.Read Shelly’s story
What is Sickle Cell Disease?
Sickle cell disease is a group of genetic blood disorders. You may be more likely to have sickle cell disease if your family came from sub-Saharan Africa, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Saudi Arabia, India, or some Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Greece, and Italy.
The type of sickle cell disease you have depends on the genes you got from your parents. You're born with sickle cell, but symptoms don’t start until you’re a few months old.
Your genes cause your red blood cells to be shaped differently than normal. They also may be harder or stickier than normal.
Types of Sickle Cell Disease
The most common types are:
- Hemoglobin SS (HbSS, also called sickle cell anemia)
- Hemoglobin SC (HbSC)
- HbS beta thalassemia (two types: HbSβ 0-thalassemia and HbSβ +-thalassemia)
These types are rare:
- HbSD
- HbSE
- HbSO