When you have sickle cell disease, you deal with pain. Pain is the number one reason you might need emergency care or a hospital stay.

The symptoms, side effects, and pain of sickle cell can get worse as you get older. They also get harder to manage. At UVA Health, you’ll have a dedicated team with a personalized plan to keep you healthy and active.

Specialized Sickle Cell Support

An episode of pain, called a pain crisis, can hit suddenly. During pain crises, your blood cells get stuck and block small veins or arteries, causing pain in your:

Chest

Abdomen

Arms

Legs

Joints

Bones

Avoid the ER

Managing pain crises can be hard on your own. But, you don’t have to visit the ER for your pain crises. Get seen quickly by pain experts at our Infusion Center. Call ahead Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., for meds and specialized sickle cell care.

Our sickle cell team also gives you:

The newest medications for reducing symptoms

Access to clinical trials that test new options for managing your sickle cell disease

A dedicated palliative care provider who helps with your chronic and sudden pain

A social worker who helps with insurance claims, medication costs, and other issues

Treating Sickle Cell Disease at UVA

Treating sickle cell mostly involves managing your symptoms. We can treat your symptoms with:

Medications

Intravenous fluids

Blood transfusions

Immunizations

Lifestyle changes

A stem cell transplant can cure sickle cell disease, but it isn’t the right option for every patient. Your care team can explore with you if you’re a good candidate for this treatment.

Find Support

Living with sickle cell disease means thriving and not just surviving. Building a foundation of healthy habits and a SCD community can help you live a full life. Join our Sickle Cell Warriors virtual support group to:

Connect with others who have SCD

Learn how to cope with stress

Develop a self-care toolkit

To join, reach out to Wanda Shreve at 434.297.4870 or [email protected].