A shoulder labral tear is a tear of the labrum. The labrum is the tissue that holds the end of the arm bone, known as the humerus, in place.

Shoulder Labral Tear Causes

Shoulder labral tears occur from an injury or through long-term wear and tear. Common causes include the following:

Dislocated shoulder

A violent overhead reach, such as when trying to stop a fall or slide

Risk

Factors that may increase your chance of a labral tear include:

Participation in certain sports, such as: Baseball pitchers Golf Weightlifting Tennis

Falling onto your shoulder

Repetitive movements of the shoulder

Lifting heavy objects

Breaking a fall with your arms

Direct blow to the shoulder

Symptoms

Symptoms may include:

Shoulder and/or arm pain

Catching or loosening feeling of the shoulder

Loss of shoulder range of motion

Weakness to shoulder and/or arm

Pain with shoulder movement

Popping or grinding sensation

Achiness of the shoulder

Diagnosis

Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history. A physical exam will be done.

Images may be taken of your shoulder. This can be done with:

MRI scan with contrast

CT scan with contrast

Treatment

Talk with your doctor about the best treatment plan for you. You will likely be referred to a specialist such as an orthopedic surgeon. Treatment options include the following:

Medical Treatment

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Rest, heat, and/or ice

Physical therapy to strengthen muscles

Generally, this treatment is tried for several weeks. If there is no improvement, surgery is considered. Your doctor may also inject a steroid directly into your shoulder to decrease inflammation and pain.

Surgical Treatment

In a shoulder arthroscopy, your surgeon inserts a thin, lighted tube through a small incision to view the injury and fix it. Small instruments are threaded through this tube. The torn ligament/tissue may be removed or sewn together. Wires or tacks may also be used to reattach any torn tendons.

Rehabilitation

After surgery, you will be given a sling to wear for three to four weeks. When the sling is removed, you will work with a physical therapist to gradually strengthen your arm muscles and increase your range of motion.

Prevention

Follow these guidelines to prevent a shoulder labral tear: