Respiratory Failure
Respiratory failure occurs when your lungs have trouble getting oxygen into your blood or carbon dioxide out of it. This can make it hard to breathe and feel really scary. At UVA, you'll find experts who will help ease the fear and the symptoms.
Respiratory Failure Types: Acute & Chronic
From airway blockages and brain damage to spine or chest abnormalities, a number of injuries or diseases can result in breathing problems.
Respiratory failure can occur:
- As the result of injury or illness, developing quickly, in acute form
- Due to respiratory illness, developing slowly, over time and possibly requiring lifelong support as a chronic condition
Breathing failure of this kind leads to various symptoms. You may:
- Have low levels of oxygen in your blood
- Feel like you’re out of breath
- Have a bluish color on the skin, lips, fingernails
- Lose consciousness
- Have irregular heartbeats
- Have high levels of carbon dioxide in your blood, which causes:
- Rapid breathing
- Confusion
- A combination of low oxygen levels and high carbon dioxide levels
Acute Respiratory Failure Causes
Acute respiratory failure can result from lung or head trauma caused by:
- Inhaling smoke
- Being hit in the chest and ribs
- Drug or alcohol abuse
- Having a stroke
- Sustaining a severe traumatic injury
- Choking
- Drowning
- Collapsed lung
- Fluid build-up in the lungs
Chronic Respiratory Failure Causes
Most pulmonary diseases can increase your risk for chronic respiratory failure. Other conditions that increase your risk of developing chronic respiratory failure include:
- Stroke
- Spinal cord injuries
- Muscular dystrophy
- Scoliosis
- Cystic fibrosis
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Heart failure
Treating Respiratory Failure
Treating acute respiratory failure is fairly straightforward. Intensive ventilation and breathing therapy, along with medicine to treat the root cause of the condition, makes symptoms disappear.
Chronic failure requires long-term, often daily care delivered at home.
Oxygen Therapy
Oxygen therapy involves:
- A mask or tube under your nose
- A home oxygen unit or portable tank
Easing Breathing When You Sleep
We can help you decide on a strategy that helps you breathe at night. Options include:
- The use of a ventilation machine that keeps your airways open, allowing air into your lungs
- Finding the right sleeping position
- Trying a special bed
If you’re unable to breathe on your own at all, you’ll need a breathing tube. This requires the use of sedating medications.
Respiratory Failure is a condition when your lungs are having issues with gas exchange and make it difficult to breathe. Dr. Taison Bell goes more into depth about respiratory failure and possible causes.
Respiratory failure is, basically, the inability of the body to exchange either oxygen or carbon dioxide to support body function. And a lot of times, this can be caused by either failure of oxygen, in which case we can place a canula or other oxygen delivery devices to help support oxygen flow. The last, kind of, resort on that is a breathing tube that goes down the throat and connects to a breathing machine to help deliver high oxygen. And the other form is carbon dioxide. When you're unable to exchange carbon dioxide, and we have a mask that goes on the face that can help give support and help support breathing. And then another common cause of respiratory failure is other parts of the body not working properly. So, for instance, the brain or patients who have strokes or other conditions where their mental status, or their ability to converse and be awake is affected and we worry about the inability to protect the airway, meaning if you're confused or unconscious to the point where you're not able to reliably breath, we may have to put a special tube down the throat to support breathing for that person until we can correct that condition.