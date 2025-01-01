Numbness, cold, or losing hair in your hands or feet? Pale or blueish skin? These could mean you aren't getting enough blood to the area. They could be signs of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Peripheral artery disease usually happens when arteries in your pelvis, leg, or arm become narrow or blocked. This is caused by the buildup of plaque in the arteries, which creates atherosclerosis.

Without treatment, serious cases of PAD can lead to loss of blood in your legs, gangrene, and amputation of the limb.

Treating Peripheral Artery Disease at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we can diagnose you by using these tests: