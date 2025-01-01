Skip to main content

Pelvic Floor Disorders

A healthcare provider discussing a patient's pelvic floor condition with them.

Pelvic floor disorders affect nearly one in three American women. UVA Health has the region's most complete female pelvic medicine program. Our urogynecology specialists can help you regain your health, confidence and quality of life.

At UVA Health, we provide a variety of non-surgical treatments. We also offer the latest robotic-assisted laparoscopic and other surgical procedures. 

Types of Pelvic Floor Disorders

Pelvic floor disorders include: 

Pelvic floor disorders aren't just medical. They're very personal. Along with discomfort, you may also feel embarrassed and frustrated. You might avoid doing the things you love to do. 

At UVA Health, we’ll work with you to create an effective, personalized treatment plan.

How Much Will Treatment Cost?

Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.

Personalized Treatment for Pelvic Floor Disorders

Pelvic floor disorders can be hard to talk about. You may think they're natural signs of aging. Women's health nurse practitioner Megan Dillman explains how personalized treatments can improve your quality of life.

Get Treatment in One Day

You may want treatment. But you don’t want the long, painful recovery and cost of a big operation and a hospital stay.

At UVA, you’ll find options you can’t find other places. We can perform procedures that don’t take a big chunk out of your life.  Our experts can do same-day surgeries that take less time, cause less pain, and pose fewer risks.

You don’t have to suffer. Find out more about your options for advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

