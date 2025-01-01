Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic floor disorders affect nearly one in three American women. UVA Health has the region's most complete female pelvic medicine program. Our urogynecology specialists can help you regain your health, confidence and quality of life.
At UVA Health, we provide a variety of non-surgical treatments. We also offer the latest robotic-assisted laparoscopic and other surgical procedures.
Types of Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic floor disorders include:
Pelvic floor disorders aren't just medical. They're very personal. Along with discomfort, you may also feel embarrassed and frustrated. You might avoid doing the things you love to do.
At UVA Health, we’ll work with you to create an effective, personalized treatment plan.
How Much Will Treatment Cost?
Personalized Treatment for Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic floor disorders can be hard to talk about. You may think they're natural signs of aging. Women's health nurse practitioner Megan Dillman explains how personalized treatments can improve your quality of life.
I'm Megan Dillman. I'm a women's health nurse practitioner at Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery here at the University of Virginia. Typically, we are dealing with issues of urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and fecal incontinence. If someone is having urinary leakage, or feeling uncomfortable bulge symptoms in their pelvic area, or having bowel leakage, that would be an indication that they should come and see us. The troubling thing is many patients aren't aware that this is an actual medical concern, more so than a natural process of aging. Patients that I've talked to have sort of not even realized that a clinic like pelvic medicine exists, where this can be addressed specifically. We'd really try to prioritize what their personal goals are for coming. Whether that be using less pads a day or eliminate leakage altogether, we really try to have a patient-focused set of goals that we sort of work towards together. If a patient does not achieve the results they're hoping for. If we don't meet their goals with conservative management, there are other second and third line therapies that we offer. Botox injections in the bladder wall for overactive bladder. There's also sacral nerve modulation for overactive bladder and fecal incontinence as well. We frequently have patients that are from Tennessee or areas where they've driven five or six hours to come get an opinion from us. And I feel like that just speaks really highly of this institution, but also the providers in the practice.
Get Treatment in One Day
You may want treatment. But you don’t want the long, painful recovery and cost of a big operation and a hospital stay.
At UVA, you’ll find options you can’t find other places. We can perform procedures that don’t take a big chunk out of your life. Our experts can do same-day surgeries that take less time, cause less pain, and pose fewer risks.
You don’t have to suffer. Find out more about your options for advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.