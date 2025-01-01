Pelvic floor disorders affect nearly one in three American women. UVA Health has the region's most complete female pelvic medicine program. Our urogynecology specialists can help you regain your health, confidence and quality of life.

At UVA Health, we provide a variety of non-surgical treatments. We also offer the latest robotic-assisted laparoscopic and other surgical procedures.

Types of Pelvic Floor Disorders

Pelvic floor disorders include:

Pelvic floor disorders aren't just medical. They're very personal. Along with discomfort, you may also feel embarrassed and frustrated. You might avoid doing the things you love to do.

At UVA Health, we’ll work with you to create an effective, personalized treatment plan.

