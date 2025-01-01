Skip to main content

Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders

Muscle spasms, tremors and/or impaired motor control can get in the way of enjoying your life. They can also be a symptom of something more serious.

A range of neurological disorders can cause symptoms of involuntary movement like tremors, shaking, walking problems and impaired motor control. No matter the size of your challenge, we will treat your movement disorder. 

Reducing Abnormal Movement

Selective targeting with chemodernervation (botulinum toxin injections) can improve some dystonias, including hemifacial spasm.

Botox injections blocks signals from nerves to the muscles. In disorders such as dystonia, hemifacial spasm or tremor, there are abnormal signals that cause muscles to function incorrectly. By blocking these abnormal signals and weakening the active muscle, we can reduce the degree of abnormal movement or spasm in the affected part of the body.

At UVA, we have extensive experience in evaluating and treating patients who may benefit from this treatment.

Movement Disorders We Treat

Treating Movement Disorders at UVA

Watch UVA's&nbsp;neurologists and neurosurgeons talk about how they treat Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.

Deep Brain Stimulation & Other Interventions

There’s no cure for Parkinson's disease. However, deep brain stimulation can lessen symptoms and can be effective for essential tremor

Our comprehensive treatment approach includes:

  • Pharmacotherapy
  • Non-pharmacologic therapy
  • Chemodenervation

Focused Ultrasound for Parkinson's & Tremor

In 2011, we conducted the first-ever clinical trial using focused ultrasound surgery to treat essential tremor. Now, focused ultrasound is FDA-approved to treat both essential tremor and Parkinson's

Read the latest about focused ultrasound, and find out if it will work for you.

Researching New Treatments

UVA Health is recognized s a Center for Advanced Research by the American Parkinson’s Disease. Association (APDA).

Movement Disorder Clinical Trials
Alzheimer’s disease Research Registry

Department of Neurology researchers are building a registry of people interested in studies of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The purpose of the registry is to collect and store contact information and basic health information from potential participants. This information will be used to help decide what studies may be right for you. You may be eligible if you have memory problems, are a caregiver of someone with memory problems, or are an interested healthy adult (18 years of age or older). The registry involves working with the team to collect your relevant health history and background information. You will be asked once a year to update your information if it changes. The team will let you know of any research opportunities that fit you at UVA. You can choose to accept or decline any opportunities offered to you. It will not cost you anything to take part in the registry.

Tremor Retrainer Software Application for Functional Tremor:Pilot Study

The UVA Health System Department of Neurology seeks children and adults ages 10 and older with a diagnosis of functional tremor for a research study. The purpose of the research study is to evaluate how ease of use of a smartphone-based intervention called “Tremor Retrainer” is for patients with functional tremor. The study involves a one week at-home smartphone-based intervention and 4 visits to UVA lasting 60-90 minutes each. These will occur weekly for 3 weeks and then again 3 months later. Study-related exams and intervention provided free of change. Compensation: No compensation is provided for this study. Patients will be reimbursed for travel expenses up to $50 per study visit. For more information please contact: • Hannah Caballero, Clinical Research Coordinator • 434-297-5711, [email protected] • IRB-HSR # 230161

Adults with Freezing of Gait in Parkinson’s Disease are Invited to be in a Research Study

The UVA Health System Department of Neurology seeks adults ages 21 and older with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease who experience Freezing of Gait to participate in a research study. The purpose of the research study is to evaluate a new device, “ParkinSense”, in its ability to assist with overcoming freezing of gait episodes in patients with Parkinson’s Disease. This device will provide sounds, vibrations, and visual cues to help reduce the occurrence and length of freezing of gait(FOG) episodes. The study involves a 2-week trial of the device and 3 visits to UVA. Total participation is over 2 weeks. The first visit will be about 2-3 hours and each visit after will be about 1 hour. The study visits will consist of a review of your medical history, a brief neurological exam and cognitive assessment, a Parkinson’s Disease Assessment (UPDRS) and physical activity testing including the device. The 2-week at home trial of the device will consist of 1 week of device use and 1 week of non-device use. During the 2 weeks of using the device, you will complete questionnaires, a daily diary, and wear a daily fitness-activity tracker. Study-related exams and interventions are provided at no cost.

