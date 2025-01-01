Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors come in all kinds of forms. They can cause a range of symptoms, from pain and diarrhea to yellow eyes. If you've been diagnosed with one of these tumors, you probably have more questions than answers. This is a complicated and scary cancer. At UVA Health, we have experts working together to give you the most advanced care and support.

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment at UVA Health

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor treatment requires the kind of in-depth expertise you can't find everywhere. As Virginia's first comprehensive cancer center, we offer holistic and robust services you can trust. Our high-tech tools and research-based treatments give you the latest options. You'll find support from a team committed to giving you effective and personable excellence.

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Treatment Options

The type of treatment that will work for you will depend on the location and type of tumor you have. We'll perform thorough exams to make sure we have a complete picture of your condition.

We may be able to remove the tumor. We specialize in several procedures for this.

Traditional surgery aims to remove the tumor. It may involve taking out part of an organ. But we also have less-invasive options. Cryotherapy can freeze tumors away. Radiofrequency ablation can use soundwaves and heat to destroy tumors.

Other possible treatments include:

Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Chemoembolization

Targeted therapy

Medical interventions for ongoing symptoms

Specialized Nuclear Medicine

A radioactive drug, Lutathera, can slow down or stop tumor growth. UVA Health is one of the first places in the region to offer it.

Find out if you qualify for this highly specialized treatment for neuroendocrine tumors.

A Second Opinion for Your Neuroendocrine Tumor

It's always important to feel confident that you're getting the right cancer care. At UVA Health, we encourage you to get a second opinion, no matter where you're getting care. Working with other institutions for your well-being is our goal. Learn how to get a second opinion.