Pancreatic cancer is hard to treat. Once you have it, surgery is the only cure. But surgery only works for 10-15% of patients. That's why knowing your risk and getting care early is key.

At UVA Health, you'll find a team on the front lines of care and research. We're experts at pancreatic cancer surgery. And we continue to explore ways to catch pancreatic cancer before it strikes.

Why Pancreatic Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we have among the highest quality outcomes in the nation. We perform the most advanced surgeries, including the Whipple procedure. Our team has gone through special training to treat diseases of the pancreas. This level of expertise means you get the highest level of care.

Our cancer care has been designated by the NCI as Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center. That means you can trust personalized expertise. Our research and knowledge means we're advancing pancreatic cancer treatment. You can be part of that journey, too, through our clinical trials.

Pancreatic Cancer Experts

The team includes surgeons, nurses, GI specialists, cancer experts, radiologists, and genetic counselors. All of us specialize in dealing with pancreatic cysts and tumors. We work together to give you a personalized experience. This combination of skill and collaboration means you get the best care possible.

Types of Pancreas Surgery

If you need pancreatic surgery, you want options. We can perform surgery for all stages of disease. This includes treating painful pancreatic cysts.

We have some of the best surgery results in the country. Our expertise includes: