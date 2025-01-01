If you or a loved one is facing ovarian cancer, it's most likely ovarian epithelial cancer. This is a serious cancer that is usually found at a later stage. This makes it difficult to treat. But treatment for even advanced ovarian cancer has come a long way. And our highly skilled gynecologic oncologist doctors offer the latest treatment options.

You won't find more caring and skilled experts than at UVA Health, home to Virginia's first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Why You Need a Gynecologic Oncologist

At UVA Health, our gynecologic oncologists are experienced in treating all types of ovarian cancers. We have treatment options no matter how advanced the ovarian epithelial cancer is.

Most women need a combination of therapies to treat ovarian cancer. This often means surgery and months of chemotherapy. A gynecologic oncologist will oversee both types of treatment. And if you need surgery, they're experienced in removing the ovaries and uterus (hysterectomy). But they also have experience in removing other organs where ovarian cancer can spread.

Always looking for better treatments, our experts offer many clinical trials for ovarian cancer.

What Is Ovarian Epithelial Cancer?

Ovarian epithelial cancer forms in the tissues of the ovary. This is one of a pair of female reproductive glands. This is where the ova, or eggs, are formed. Most ovarian cancers are either: