An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac in the ovary. During the menstrual cycle, it's normal for a cyst to develop. Most cysts are small and benign (not cancerous) and go away on their own. Larger cysts can cause pain and other problems.

Ovarian Cyst Treatment at UVA

At UVA, you'll find advanced treatment options for ovarian cysts. Not many places offer this level of expertise.

Treatment depends on factors like your age, menstrual status, characteristics of the cyst, and your symptoms.

Medication

Your doctor may prescribe birth control pills if you have a functional cyst. Birth control pills won't make the ovarian cyst go away, but they can help prevent further cysts from forming.

Your doctor may prescribe pain medicine or remove the cyst if it causes a lot of discomfort.

Advanced Options for Cyst Removal

Your doctor may need to remove a cyst if it:

Grows larger or reaches a size greater than two inches

Has some solid material in it

Causes persistent or worsening symptoms

Lasts longer than two or three menstrual cycles

Disrupts blood flow

At UVA, you'll find the option of a safe and effective same-day procedure that doesn’t use big cuts that take a long time to heal.

Learn more about the benefits of minimally invasive gynecological surgery.

Causes of Ovarian Cysts

There are two main types of cysts:

Follicular cyst — This occurs when a follicle doesn't mature properly, and the egg is not released. The follicle and egg develop into a cyst, which goes away on its own within 1-3 menstrual cycles.

— This occurs when a follicle doesn't mature properly, and the egg is not released. The follicle and egg develop into a cyst, which goes away on its own within 1-3 menstrual cycles. Corpus luteum cyst — This occurs after an egg is released from the follicle during ovulation. Fluid builds up in the follicle and creates a cyst that goes away on its own in a few weeks.

Other, less common types of benign cysts can also form from ovarian tissue:

Dermoid cyst — This cyst is made up of tissue from other parts of the body.

— This cyst is made up of tissue from other parts of the body. Endometrioma — Endometrial tissue (lining of uterus) appears to be able to move away from the uterus to the ovary. Cysts may grow and become filled with fluid, often blood.

— Endometrial tissue (lining of uterus) appears to be able to move away from the uterus to the ovary. Cysts may grow and become filled with fluid, often blood. Cystadenoma — This cyst grows from cells that line the outside of the ovary. Cystadenoma can become large and painful.

All women who still have monthly menstrual cycles are at risk for developing cysts. In a small number of cases, some cysts undergo cancerous changes.

Symptoms of Ovarian Cysts

Most ovarian cysts do not cause symptoms. In some cases a cyst may become twisted, which can cause pain in the lower abdomen. Some cysts may also rupture and release fluid into the abdomen. This fluid can irritate the lining of the abdomen and cause pain. The pain may be on one or both sides of the lower abdomen.

Also, large cysts may cause a sensation of pressure in the abdomen. Cysts can also cause urinary or bowel problems if they press on the bladder or bowel.

Diagnosing Ovarian Cyst

Cysts are often found during routine pelvic exams when there are no symptoms.

If a cyst is suspected or found, your doctor may do a pelvic ultrasound to determine the:

Type and size of the cyst

Type of treatment needed (if any)

Other tests or procedures (e.g., laparoscopy, blood tests) may be used if a cyst: