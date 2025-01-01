Osteoporosis Care

Osteoporosis occurs when bones become weak and brittle. This increases your risk of a bone fracture, especially of the hip, spine or wrist.

Osteoporosis Treatment at UVA Health

We can't cure osteoporosis. But we can help you avoid a bone break. At UVA Health, you'll find experts to guide you on lifestyle changes and medications right for you.

Medication can help prevent bone loss and bone fractures, while increasing bone density. These include:

Bisphosphonates

Hormone therapy

Anabolic therapy

Oral Bisphosphonates Alternatives

Some patients can't tolerate oral bisphosphonates or find them ineffective. At UVA Health, we offer alternatives for patients:

With esophageal irritation, we can consider a yearly intravenous bisphosphonate

Who have bone pain or dental issues, we offer the option of a twice-yearly medicine by injection

Both of these medications lead to greater bone density gains and reduced fractures compared to oral bisphosphonates.

For patients with severely low bone density and active vertebral fractures, we can offer the option of a daily injectable medication. This reduces vertebral fractures by 80%.

Bone Health Services: Focusing on Prevention

We offer bone health services for patients who have or are at risk for bone loss. Learn how we help you maintain bone strength and prevent injury.

Osteoporosis Research at UVA Health

Our endocrinologists continue to actively research novel medicines and therapies, including the use of stem cell therapies, new hormone proteins, and other innovative drug variations.

How Osteoporosis Happens

Throughout your life, your body removes old bone and adds new bone to your skeleton. After age 30, more bone is lost than replaced. If too much bone loss occurs, this may lead to osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is more likely to occur if full bone mass was not achieved during your bone-building years.

Who's at Risk for Osteoporosis?

Your chance of developing osteoporosis is higher if you have any of these risk factors:

Aging

Low weight

Smoking

Alcohol abuse

History of falls

Family history of osteoporosis

Postmenopausal status

Certain conditions, such as:

Rheumatoid arthritis Amenorrhea (no menstrual periods) Hyperthyroidism Type 2 diabetes Asthma Liver disease Eating disorder Depression Crohn's disease

Taking certain medications, such as antidepressants, long-term heparin, corticosteroids, anticonvulsants or antacids

Low hormone levels (low estrogen levels in women, low testosterone levels in men)

Inactive lifestyle

Certain restrictive diets that may result in a deficit of calcium or vitamin D

Too little sunlight (the effect of sun on the skin is a primary source of vitamin D)

Certain cancers, including lymphoma and multiple myeloma

Diagnosing Osteoporosis

You'll need a bone mineral density (BMD) scan. This tests your hip, spine, or wrist bones. Your doctor will recommend the bone density test right for you:

Central or peripheral dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA)

Quantitative ultrasound (QUS)

Central or peripheral quantitative CT scan (QCT)

Make Healthy Choices

To avoid bone loss, there are things you can do. You'll want to quit smoking and eat a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D. Also talk to your doctor about: