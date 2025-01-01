Skip to main content

Neck Sprains & Strains

Neck sprains and strains are similar but different soft tissue disorders.

A sprain is an injury to a ligament caused by overuse or trauma. Whiplash is a common type of sprain often referred to as a hyperextension and hyperflexion injury. A strain is an injury to a tendon or muscle caused by overuse or trauma. Muscle pain that develops from cradling the phone between the ear and shoulder is an example of a strain. 

Both sprains and strains can cause:

  • Severe pain
  • Stiffness
  • Swelling

Whiplash can cause:

  • Headaches
  • Dizziness
  • Jaw pain 

Neck Sprain & Strain Treatment at UVA Health

Your doctor will ask your medical history and perform a physical exam. Your doctor may also order diagnostic tests that include:

  • X-rays
  • CT scans
  • MRI scans 

Many different nonsurgical treatments can help relieve neck sprain or strain symptoms. Read more about spine care at UVA Health

