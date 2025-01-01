Neck Sprains & Strains
Neck sprains and strains are similar but different soft tissue disorders.
A sprain is an injury to a ligament caused by overuse or trauma. Whiplash is a common type of sprain often referred to as a hyperextension and hyperflexion injury. A strain is an injury to a tendon or muscle caused by overuse or trauma. Muscle pain that develops from cradling the phone between the ear and shoulder is an example of a strain.
Both sprains and strains can cause:
- Severe pain
- Stiffness
- Swelling
Whiplash can cause:
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Jaw pain
Neck Sprain & Strain Treatment at UVA Health
Your doctor will ask your medical history and perform a physical exam. Your doctor may also order diagnostic tests that include:
- X-rays
- CT scans
- MRI scans
Many different nonsurgical treatments can help relieve neck sprain or strain symptoms. Read more about spine care at UVA Health.
