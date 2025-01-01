Neck Sprains & Strains

Neck sprains and strains are similar but different soft tissue disorders.

A sprain is an injury to a ligament caused by overuse or trauma. Whiplash is a common type of sprain often referred to as a hyperextension and hyperflexion injury. A strain is an injury to a tendon or muscle caused by overuse or trauma. Muscle pain that develops from cradling the phone between the ear and shoulder is an example of a strain.

Both sprains and strains can cause:

Severe pain

Stiffness

Swelling

Whiplash can cause: