Myopia (Nearsightedness)

Myopia, also called nearsightedness, is a common vision condition. If you can see objects up close more clearly or faraway objects look blurry, you may be nearsighted, or myopia.

What Does it Mean To Be Nearsighted?

Being nearsighted (myopia) means your eyes can see nearby objects, like text in a book or on your phone. But faraway objects, like street signs or a whiteboard, appear blurry. This happens when the eyeball is too long or the cornea is too curved, causing light to focus in front of the retina rather than directly on it.

It’s like a camera that’s set to focus up close. The nearby details look sharp. But faraway scenes turn out blurry. Glasses or contacts help shift the focus so that faraway objects become clear.

Nearsighted vs. Farsighted

It’s easy to mix up these terms:

Nearsighted means can see up close, but faraway things are blurry.

means can see up close, but faraway things are blurry. Farsighted means you can see far away, but close-up things are blurry.

Myopia Symptoms

Myopia symptoms often start in childhood and may get worse with age. Common signs include:

Blurry vision when looking at faraway objects

Trouble seeing the board in class or signs while driving

Squinting often

Headaches from eye strain

Holding books or devices very close to your face

How Is Myopia Diagnosed?

If you think you might be nearsighted, the first step is a simple eye exam.

During the exam, we’ll:

Talk with you about any vision changes or symptoms you’re experiencing

Use a special chart to check how well you see near and distant targets

Use tools to measure how your eyes focus light

Check for other vision issues that could affect your sight

What Causes Nearsightedness?

Experts believe both genetics and visual environment play a role. If your parents are nearsighted, you're more likely to be, too. Spending lots of time on close-up work, like reading or screen time, may also increase your risk, especially in younger populations.

Of note: Researchers have found a link between lack of outdoor time and myopia progression, especially for children and teens.

Myopia Treatment

Myopia (nearsightedness) becomes dangerous when it progresses to high levels, increasing the risk of serious, irreversible eye diseases that can lead to permanent vision loss or blindness. That’s why myopia control — especially in children — is so important.

We can treat myopia several ways.

Eyeglasses: A simple and safe way to see clearly

Contact lenses: Great for people who don’t want to wear glasses

Orthokeratology (ortho-k): Special contacts worn at night to reshape your cornea while you sleep

Laser eye surgery, (LASIK or PRK): A long-term fix for adults who qualify

We’ll help you choose the best treatment for your eyes and lifestyle.