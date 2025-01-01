Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Treatment

Accurate Diagnosis Is Key & Our Specialty

Myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloproliferative neoplasms can be difficult to diagnose. People sometimes come to us with a misdiagnosis. This can lead to serious consequences. It’s important to start chemotherapy or other treatments at the right stage of the disease.

If treatment is started too early, this can leave fewer options as the disease progresses.

We have the expertise to rule out other conditions, like a vitamin deficiency. Or we can give you a definite diagnosis of a blood disorder or cancer. This often means taking a close look at a tiny sample (biopsy) of your bone marrow.

The Benefits of Diagnostic Specialists

Getting a specialist to diagnose you makes a difference. Our experts do bone marrow biopsies on a regular basis. For our patients, this means:

Less pain

A fast 10-minute procedure

No repeat biopsies, because we know how to get the best sample the first time

Results in days, not weeks, as we analyze all bone marrow biopsies onsite

Also, a hematopathologist will review your biopsy. This kind of specialist only looks at blood and bone marrow disorders.

What Are Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Disorders?

Sometimes called preleukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes include different types of blood cancers that happen when immature (stem) blood cells in the bone marrow do not form into healthy blood cells.

On the other hand, with myeloproliferative neoplasms, your bone marrow makes too many blood cells. Not all of these disorders are blood cancers. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) has features of both.

6 Types of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Chronic myelogenous leukemia

Polycythemia vera

Primary myelofibrosis (also called chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis)

Essential thrombocythemia

Chronic neutrophilic leukemia

Chronic eosinophilic leukemia

These conditions are more common among men over age 60. We don't usually know the cause. But your risk increases with:

Past treatment with chemotherapy or radiation for cancer

Exposure to certain chemicals, including tobacco smoke, pesticides, fertilizers, and solvents such as benzene

Exposure to heavy metals, such as mercury or lead

What Are Symptoms of Myelodysplastic Syndromes?

In some cases, you may not have symptoms. But you might experience:

Shortness of breath

Weakness or feeling tired

Skin that is paler than usual

Easy bruising or bleeding

Petechiae (flat, pinpoint spots under the skin caused by bleeding)

Symptoms of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Symptoms depend on the type of cell impacted:

Oxygen-carrying red blood cells

Infection-fighting white blood cells

Clot-forming platelets

Your symptoms can include:

Feeling tired all the time

Weight loss without trying

Night sweats that soak the sheets

Unexplained fever

Pain or a feeling of fullness below the ribs

Unexplained bleeding or unusual bruising

Joint pain

Bone pain

How Will UVA Health Treat My Condition?

Every person needs treatment unique to them. If you have to travel far for our expertise, we’ll partner with a doctor in your community to coordinate care close to home, whenever possible.

If you are at low risk for developing leukemia, we may just need to keep a close watch on your condition with regular check-ups and blood tests.

Depending on your condition and symptoms, you may need:

Growth factor therapy that stimulates the bone marrow to make more blood cells

Medication to decrease certain types of blood cells

Medication to prevent life-threatening blood clots

Blood-product transfusions if you have low red blood cell or platelet levels

If you need more aggressive treatment, you’ll have many options:

Chemotherapy that won’t upset your stomach or cause hair loss

Targeted drug therapy

Immunosuppressive therapy

New types of treatment being tested in a clinical trial

High-dose of cancer-killing chemotherapy

Clinical Trials for All Phases of Disease

Talk to your doctor to see if you qualify for one of our clinical trials. We offer trials for a wide range of MDS and MPN-related conditions with different leukemia-risk levels.

Many of our patients travel far to take advantage of treatments only available in a clinical trial. The trial may cover your costs if you need to travel to participate.

