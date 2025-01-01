MS & Demyelinating Disease Care
Each stage of multiple sclerosis (MS) or another demyelinating disease brings tons of questions: Is it MS or something else? How do I get a diagnosis? How can I control symptoms? Is there a better treatment for me?
We have answers to all these questions and more. Our team offers unmatched knowledge and care you can’t find at every MS clinic or hospital. We’re here to help you navigate all the challenges of these difficult diseases.
Multiple Sclerosis & Demyelinating Disease Care at UVA Health
At UVA Health, our MS doctors are experts in this condition. They apply their all their resources, research, and entire focus to MS and other diseases like it. That means you’ll get care from specialists who know the ins and outs of every part of these diseases.
MS Specialists in the Know
Diagnosis and treatment guidelines change often. Doctors and researchers continue to discover and grow what we know about how MS and demyelinating diseases work. You can count on our doctors to keep up with the very latest and share it with you.
A Team of Experts on Your Side
Your team includes experts in:
- Neurology
- Psychology
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Pharmacy
- Eye care (ophthalmology)
All these providers bring unique insights to your care. We work together to build a complete treatment plan for all your needs.
Conditions We Diagnose & Treat
- Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)
- Multiple sclerosis
- Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated encephalomyelitis (MOGAD)
- Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)
- Neurosarcoidosis
- Optic neuritis
- Transverse myelitis
What Is Demyelinating Disease?
Demyelinating disease happens when your body attacks the protective covering that surrounds your nerves (myelin sheath). This slows or stops the nerves related to your 5 senses and movement from talking to your brain. For example, damaged nerves might impact your eyesight or ability to walk.
Multiple sclerosis is the most common type of demyelinating disease. But other, rarer disorders cause similar symptoms. People with another demyelinating disease are often misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. And these conditions need different treatments.
Why the Right Diagnosis Matters
A correct diagnosis is vital for getting the best treatment for your condition.
At UVA Health, we’re deeply familiar even with rare demyelinating conditions. In fact, one of our experts developed the first diagnosis guidelines for NMOSD and helped to discover the biomarker now used worldwide to test for this disease.
You can get a second opinion at one of our clinics. Our MS doctors can check your diagnosis, so you can feel confident in your care.
Spotlight on MS Treatment
Helping You See: Neurology & Eye Care
Very few centers or MS clinics have a doctor with expertise in neurology-related eye care (neuro-ophthalmology). We have 3.
That means we have the experience needed to effectively treat vision problems caused by MS. We also have a deep knowledge of demyelinating disease that affects the eyes.