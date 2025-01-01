MS & Demyelinating Disease Care

Each stage of multiple sclerosis (MS) or another demyelinating disease brings tons of questions: Is it MS or something else? How do I get a diagnosis? How can I control symptoms? Is there a better treatment for me?

We have answers to all these questions and more. Our team offers unmatched knowledge and care you can’t find at every MS clinic or hospital. We’re here to help you navigate all the challenges of these difficult diseases.

Multiple Sclerosis & Demyelinating Disease Care at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our MS doctors are experts in this condition. They apply their all their resources, research, and entire focus to MS and other diseases like it. That means you’ll get care from specialists who know the ins and outs of every part of these diseases.

MS Specialists in the Know

Diagnosis and treatment guidelines change often. Doctors and researchers continue to discover and grow what we know about how MS and demyelinating diseases work. You can count on our doctors to keep up with the very latest and share it with you.

A Team of Experts on Your Side

Your team includes experts in:

All these providers bring unique insights to your care. We work together to build a complete treatment plan for all your needs.