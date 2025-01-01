Belly fat, high blood pressure, issues with blood sugar – these are pretty common conditions. But, when you have these conditions together, it could mean you have metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that make it more likely you'll have heart disease, a stroke, or diabetes. If you have metabolic symdrome, you have at least 3 of these conditions:

Central obesity — a high amount of fat around the waist

Low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

High triglycerides — a type of fat measured in the blood

High blood pressure

High fasting blood sugar

Metabolic syndrome makes you more likely to have:

Metabolic Syndrome Treatment at UVA Health

It's important to treat the causes of your metabolic syndrome. Treatment may include:

Losing weight (by at least 10%)

More exercise (30-60 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, 4 or more days per week)

Lowering your blood pressure (to below 130/85 mmHg with diet, exercise, and possibly medicine)

Improve triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels (through diet, exercise, and possibly medicine)

Gastric bypass or other weight-loss surgery may help treat metabolic syndrome.

Treatment of Specific Metabolic Issues

Medicines can help you manage:

High blood pressure

Insulin resistance

High cholesterol

Clotting tendency

Metabolic Syndrome Prevention

To reduce your chances of getting metabolic syndrome, take these steps:

Quit smoking.

Maintain a healthy weight by eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Exercise about 30 minutes at least four days per week.

Drink alcohol in moderation.

Will I Get Metabolic Syndrome?

You're more likely to have metabolic syndrome if you:

Are Mexican-American, Caucasian, or African American ethnicity

Are obese

Have disorders or conditions associated with metabolic disorder, such as:

Diabetes High blood pressure Cholesterol problems Coronary artery disease Polycystic ovary syndrome

Have a family history of the disorders listed above

Don't exercise

Have a poor diet

Have unhealthy habits, such as smoking

Take certain medications, such as atypical antipsychotics

How We Diagnose Your Metabolic Syndrome

We may diagnose you with metabolic syndrome if you have at least 3 of the following:

A waist measurement greater than 40 inches in Caucasian men (35 inches in Asian men) or 35 inches in Caucasian women (30 inches in Asian women)

Fasting glucose level greater than or equal to 100 mg/dL* (5.55 mmol/L)

Triglyceride level greater than or equal to 150 mg/dL (1.7 mmol/L)

HDL cholesterol less than 40 mg/dL (1.0 mmol/L) in men and less than 50 mg/dL (1.3 mmol/L) in women

Blood pressure greater than or equal to 130/85 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg)

*mg/dL = milligrams per deciliter blood, mmol/L = millimoles per liter blood