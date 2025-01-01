Melanoma
Being diagnosed with melanoma can be overwhelming. This is a serious form of skin cancer. But it's important to know that melanoma treatment has come far.
At UVA Health, you'll find a nationally recognized melanoma treatment program. You'll have a team of experts who focus their careers on helping people fight melanoma.
And here, you'll have all the doctors you need in one place. We can coordinate clinic visits with experts in medical or surgical oncology, and even with experts in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.
Melanoma Treatment at UVA Health
UVA Health is home to Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're a leader in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
At UVA Health, you'll find all the elements of an outstanding melanoma treatment program:
- Medical oncologists who specialize in treatments to keep melanoma from coming back
- Radiation oncology experts who specialize in cancers that start in the skin
- Leaders in melanoma care who help develop new treatments and push the boundaries of research
- Melanoma immunotherapy experience, for when cancer has spread to other parts of your body
- Clinical trials access, including early-phase trials, available nowhere else in the region
Not every medical center or hospital has a dermatopathologist to call on for making a skin cancer diagnosis. At UVA Health, we do. This kind of provider makes sure you get a precise diagnosis. Only with the right information about your case can we develop the most effective treatment for you.
Even if you have a diagnosis, getting a second opinion can be a good step to take. You want to trust your treatment plan. Getting another expert's input can help.
Skin Cancer Surgery for Melanoma
We offer surgeons specially trained to operate on melanoma (surgical oncologists). This skillset reduces:
- The chances of melanoma returning
- The need for more surgeries
You'll also have access to top-notch plastic surgeons and head and neck surgeons. These doctors specialize in complex reconstruction after skin cancer surgery to remove melanoma. This expertise is important after we remove melanoma from sensitive areas such as the nose, ear, or foot.
Specialists Working Together for You
Our entire team works together and partners with you to develop your personalized treatment plan. If you have a complex case, we'll review it at our weekly tumor board. This is a meeting of experts from across all cancer specialties at UVA Health. They'll look at your case from every angle and recommend the approach to give you the best possible outcome.
If you're facing melanoma, you'll receive a unique experience, and leading-edge care, from our melanoma team. Three of our melanoma specialists explain our approach.
Eric Dowling:
Melanoma is a type of cancer that arises in cells called melanocytes that are normally responsible for providing pigment to the skin.
Lynn Dengel:
The treatment for melanoma has changed dramatically in the recent decade. We now commonly use immunotherapy for advanced melanoma, and what that means is we're essentially taking the brakes off the immune system and letting the immune system work to treat the melanoma.
Eric Dowling:
Surgery for melanoma is often employed, including sizing the tumor with a margin of normal apparent tissue around it.
Elizabeth Gaughan:
For a patient with a new diagnosis of melanoma, when they come to our clinic, they'll probably be seen by several different providers. What we all try to determine is what is the best course of treatment for that patient.
Eric Dowling:
UVA is unique in that we have a melanoma-specific multidisciplinary team, so I work very closely with other surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation doctors, dermatologists, pathologists, among many others.
Elizabeth Gaughan:
We have a really wonderful melanoma team at UVA. It's a really diverse group, and fortunately it's been growing as the science has improved and expanded.
Eric Dowling:
We discuss all of our melanoma patients at a weekly meeting in order to ensure that the team agrees on our approach to treatment. We assess the response to treatment, as well as identify patients that would be candidates for enrollment in clinical trials.
Lynn Dengel:
We, of course, have cutting-edge technology, the best research protocols, new treatments and trials available, but truly, I think it's the group of physicians and care providers that work together that provide a unique experience at UVA.
What Is Melanoma?
Melanoma is a cancer of a cell called the melanocyte. When that cell mutates and starts growing without regulation, it can become invasive. Some types of melanoma can spread to other parts of the body.
Melanoma is most common in the skin. But it may also arise in other areas:
- Eyes (uveal melanoma)
- Nail beds
- Soles of feet
- Lymph nodes
- Digestive system
- Rectal and vaginal areas
- Mouth
Melanoma Symptoms
Melanomas are not usually painful. They often have no symptoms at first.
The first sign is often a change in the size, shape, color, or feel of an existing mole. Melanoma may also appear as a new, dark, discolored, or abnormal mole. Remember that most people have moles. Almost all moles are benign.
A mole may be a melanoma if you notice any of these signs:
- Uneven shape
- Ragged edges
- Uneven color
- Changes
- Large size
Who's At Risk for Melanoma?
The most common risk factor for melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet radiation. The sun is the most common source of this radiation. But it is also found in sun lamps and tanning booths.
Melanoma occurs most often in older adults. But it's happening more often in younger adults. While rare, melanoma also occurs in children. Other factors that increase the risk of melanoma include:
- Use of tanning beds
- Certain types of moles called dysplastic nevi, or atypical moles
- Large nevi present at birth
- Fair skin, freckling
- Red or blonde hair
- Light-colored eyes
- Caucasian race
- Family members with melanoma
- Excessive skin exposure to the sun without protective clothing or sunscreen
- Suppressed immune system
Marcia Beat Melanoma
