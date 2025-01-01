Being diagnosed with melanoma can be overwhelming. This is a serious form of skin cancer. But it's important to know that melanoma treatment has come far.

At UVA Health, you'll find a nationally recognized melanoma treatment program. You'll have a team of experts who focus their careers on helping people fight melanoma.

And here, you'll have all the doctors you need in one place. We can coordinate clinic visits with experts in medical or surgical oncology, and even with experts in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

For expert, compassionate melanoma care, you can count on UVA Health.

Melanoma Treatment at UVA Health

UVA Health is home to Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're a leader in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

At UVA Health, you'll find all the elements of an outstanding melanoma treatment program:

Medical oncologists who specialize in treatments to keep melanoma from coming back

Radiation oncology experts who specialize in cancers that start in the skin

Leaders in melanoma care who help develop new treatments and push the boundaries of research

Melanoma immunotherapy experience, for when cancer has spread to other parts of your body

Clinical trials access, including early-phase trials, available nowhere else in the region

Get a Second Opinion About Your Melanoma Care

Not every medical center or hospital has a dermatopathologist to call on for making a skin cancer diagnosis. At UVA Health, we do. This kind of provider makes sure you get a precise diagnosis. Only with the right information about your case can we develop the most effective treatment for you.

Even if you have a diagnosis, getting a second opinion can be a good step to take. You want to trust your treatment plan. Getting another expert's input can help.

Skin Cancer Surgery for Melanoma

We offer surgeons specially trained to operate on melanoma (surgical oncologists). This skillset reduces:

The chances of melanoma returning

The need for more surgeries

You'll also have access to top-notch plastic surgeons and head and neck surgeons. These doctors specialize in complex reconstruction after skin cancer surgery to remove melanoma. This expertise is important after we remove melanoma from sensitive areas such as the nose, ear, or foot.

Specialists Working Together for You

Our entire team works together and partners with you to develop your personalized treatment plan. If you have a complex case, we'll review it at our weekly tumor board. This is a meeting of experts from across all cancer specialties at UVA Health. They'll look at your case from every angle and recommend the approach to give you the best possible outcome.