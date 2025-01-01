Malignant mesothelioma is a devastating diagnosis. But you're not alone. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in this type of cancer. You'll have extensive resources to help you and your family guide you.

Malignant Mesothelioma Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll have a whole team dedicated to your care. You won't find a higher level of care. We are proud to be Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center. Only elite cancer centers earn this title from the National Cancer Institute.

We usually treat mesothelioma with:

Chemotherapy

Radiation

Surgery

For peritoneal mesothelioma, we offer cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC.

What Causes It?

Mesothelioma grows in the thin layers of tissue that line your chest cavity and cover the lungs.

Causes include:

Repeated exposure to asbestos fibers

Living with a person who works near exposed asbestos fibers

Exposure to other industrial fibers

Exposure to ionizing radiation

Symptoms of Malignant Mesothelioma

This cancer can take up to 20-40 years to develop. Early signs include:

Trouble breathing

Long-lasting cough

Pain under the rib cage or in the abdomen

Pain while breathing

Weight loss and fatigue

To diagnose your condition, we'll need to perform tests like:

Chest X-ray

CT scan

MRI

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Blood tests

Biopsy: fine-needle aspiration biopsy; thoracoscopy; thoracotomy; laparotomy; open biopsy

Avoiding Asbestos

The only known way to prevent this cancer is to avoid asbestos or other fibers. Asbestos shows up in old building insulation, roofing materials and tiles. People at risk of asbestos exposure at work include:

Miners

Factory workers

Insulation workers

Railroad workers

Ship builders

Makers of gas masks

Construction workers

Family members of workers can also get this cancer. Workers can bring asbestos fibers home. This type of exposure is just as dangerous.

To avoid exposure to asbestos: