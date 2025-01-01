Male Urinary Incontinence Treatment

Male urinary incontinence can disrupt your whole life. It's common for men to lose control of their bladder and leak urine. But it's not normal and you should seek treatment.

At UVA Health, you'll find urology experts who can treat the underlying cause.

Treating Male Urinary Incontinence at UVA Health

Treatment has come a long way. Urology experts will tailor treatment based on the underlying reason why you're leaking urine. Treatment may include:

Nerve Stimulation

Devices like Urgent PC and Inter-Stim can stimulate the nerves that control your bladder. Your doctor implants a thin lead wire with a small electrode tip. Therapy can be done as a series of treatments in your doctor's office.

Surgery

Our experts also have extensive experience with surgery. This may be done to relieve a physical blockage due to an enlarged prostate.

Other procedures involve surgical repair or implants into the bladder sphincter. The sphincter is the gate that allows the urine to flow through.

Behavioral Therapy

Behavioral therapy includes:

Making muscles stronger by doing Kegel exercises, which strengthen the muscles that hold the bladder in place and control urine flow

Painless electrical stimulation can strengthen the muscles more quickly, which is helpful for stress incontinence

Creating a regular schedule to empty your bladder (called bladder training). This may also involve drinking fewer liquids

Medication

When treating male urinary incontinence, your doctor may prescribe anticholinergics to relax the bladder muscles and treat urge incontinence.

Devices for Incontinence

Depending on the severity of your condition, your options may include:

Absorbent diapers

Catheters: external (condom) or internal (Foley) catheters

Penile clamp, which is padded and has a sleeve to absorb leakage

Home Care

These things you can do at home can help:

Take care of your skin by gently cleaning yourself after an episode of incontinence. Let the skin air dry.

Make it easier to get to the bathroom. For example, rearrange furniture and remove throw rugs. Add night-lights in the hallway and in the bathroom.

If necessary, keep a bedpan or urine canister handy in your bedroom.

Types of Urinary Incontinence

At UVA Health, we have treatments for all types of urinary incontinence.

Stress Incontinence

Leakage may be caused by:

Weak muscles that suspend the bladder

Weak muscles that control urine flow

Damage to the muscles that control urine flow following prostate surgery

Obesity

Urge Incontinence (Overactive Bladder)

The causes of overactive bladder include:

Urinary tract infection

Diabetes

Bladder irritation (such as kidney stone or tumor)

Drugs (such as hypnotics or diuretics)

Caffeine

Alcohol

Nerve damage due to:

Spinal cord injury Stroke Multiple sclerosis Parkinson's disease

Constipation

Overflow Incontinence

Overflow incontinence occurs when the bladder will not empty, which causes urine to build up and overflow. This leads to leaking of urine. It may be caused by:

Prostate enlargement

Bladder that is blocked, such as by a scar in the urethra (stricture)

Fecal impaction putting pressure on the urethra

Drugs (such as antidepressants, hypnotics, antipsychotics, beta-blockers, antihistamines and calcium channel blockers)

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Weak bladder muscles

Nerve damage

Functional Incontinence

Functional incontinence occurs when you have normal bladder control, but you're unable to reach the toilet in time. It may be a result of a condition like severe arthritis. Drugs that cause confusion or sedation can also lead to functional incontinence.

