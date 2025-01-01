Macular degeneration is a common degenerative eye disease that impacts your vision. It’s most often seen in older adults, which is why it’s also called age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Macular degeneration can feel overwhelming, but you’re not alone. Treatments are available and early care can make a big difference.

At UVA Health, our team has deep experience in treating managing both dry macular degeneration and wet macular degeneration. We’ll guide you every step of the way with expert care, advanced treatments, and support you can count on.

What Is Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration affects the macula, the part of your eye that helps you see clearly and in detail. It doesn't cause total blindness, but it can make it hard to read, drive, recognize faces, or do everyday tasks.

Your macula controls your central vision or what you see when you're looking straight ahead. Macular degeneration disrupts your central vision while your side (peripheral) vision stays normal.

In macular degeneration, one layer of the retina doesn’t work as it should. This layer’s job is to pump out waste. When it can’t do that, waste (called drusen) collects under the retina. This is called dry macular degeneration.

Over time, the retina can become damaged and start to grow new blood vessels. This is called wet macular degeneration.

Macular Degeneration Symptoms

Macular degeneration symptoms may develop slowly. Many people don’t notice changes right away. As the disease gets worse, you may have:

Blurry or fuzzy central vision

Straight lines that look wavy

Trouble seeing details or faces

A dark or blank spot in the center of your vision

Trouble reading or driving

These signs of macular degeneration can affect one or both eyes.

What Causes Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration is caused by certain genetic mutations. These sometimes run in families. These factors may put you at higher risk for developing macular degeneration or your existing macular degeneration getting worse faster:

Older age (>60)

Family history of AMD

Current or prior smoking history

Obesity

Are white or have light-colored eyes

How We Test for Macular Degeneration

During a routine eye exam, we’ll:

Use special scans and images to see your retina and macula

Test your vision with an Amsler grid (a grid of straight lines)

Macular Degeneration Treatment

While there is no cure, there are ways to slow the disease and protect your vision. Your macular degeneration treatment plan depends on the type and stage.

Management of dry macular degeneration may include:

Healthy diet with leafy greens and fish oil

Special eye vitamins (AREDS2 formula)

Regular eye exams to monitor changes

Newer injectable agents for a special subtype called geographic atrophy

Treatments for wet macular degeneration may include:

Injections to slow abnormal blood vessel growth

Regular exams and imaging to track progress

The key is early treatment. If we catch wet AMD early, we can help preserve your vision.