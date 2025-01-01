Lymphoma
Lymphoma Care at UVA Health
For expert, compassionate lymphoma care, you can count on UVA Health. We have decades of experience in treating lymphoma and other cancers that grow in blood cells, so we're prepared for the moment you need us most.
Being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin or Hodgkin lymphoma can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment. Our doctors and researchers work closely together to provide breakthrough treatments, personalized for you.
UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just a few in the country.
More on UVA Health Cancer Care
- We maintain extremely high standards set by national blood cancer organizations to demonstrate patient care is our top priority.
- Our doctors and researchers work hand in hand to offer clinical trials and access to the latest treatments, like CAR T-cell therapy.
- Our Peer Support Program offers mental and emotional support during treatment and beyond.
- We strive to deliver an excellent care experience, including clearly communicating with you and your loved ones.