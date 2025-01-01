Lymphoma Care at UVA Health

For expert, compassionate lymphoma care, you can count on UVA Health. We have decades of experience in treating lymphoma and other cancers that grow in blood cells, so we're prepared for the moment you need us most.

Being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin or Hodgkin lymphoma can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment. Our doctors and researchers work closely together to provide breakthrough treatments, personalized for you.

UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just a few in the country.