Lung Cancer Experts

Lung cancer can make you feel scared and anxious. Going through lung cancer treatment is challenging, too. You want the cancer to go away. You also don't want your whole life undone by surgery and chemo.

We've been treating lung cancer for a long time. Our treatment options include innovations that take out tumors as easily as possible. And we have supportive teams to stay by your side through the journey.

If you have lung cancer, we're here to help you find a way forward.

Lung Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

Our experts offer the latest tools in diagnosing and treating lung cancer.

UVA Health is the first in the region to offer a lung biopsy that is robotically assisted. Known as Ion, this system helps doctors reach very tiny nodules in far corners of the lungs that were once unreachable.

For you, this means a better chance of a diagnosis and a sooner start to lifesaving lung cancer treatment.

These include:

TomoTherapy - safe and painless, this best-in-class radiation avoids healthy tissue

BiTE therapy for small cell lung cancer

Lung cancer surgery

Learn more about your options for lung cancer treatments.

Top-Rated Lung Cancer Care

We have one of the largest lung cancer clinics in the region. We also earned the top rating — 3 stars — for our quality outcomes. Only about 10 programs nationwide receive this top rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

U.S. News & World Report ranks our lung cancer surgery as high-performing — the highest rating possible. That means our lung cancer services are some of the best in the nation.

Lung cancers we treat include: