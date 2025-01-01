Skip to main content

Lung Cancer Experts

Lung cancer scan

Lung cancer can make you feel scared and anxious. Going through lung cancer treatment is challenging, too. You want the cancer to go away. You also don't want your whole life undone by surgery and chemo.

We've been treating lung cancer for a long time. Our treatment options include innovations that take out tumors as easily as possible. And we have supportive teams to stay by your side through the journey.

If you have lung cancer, we're here to help you find a way forward.

Lung Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

Our experts offer the latest tools in diagnosing and treating lung cancer.

UVA Health is the first in the region to offer a lung biopsy that is robotically assisted. Known as Ion, this system helps doctors reach very tiny nodules in far corners of the lungs that were once unreachable.

For you, this means a better chance of a diagnosis and a sooner start to lifesaving lung cancer treatment.

These include:

Learn more about your options for lung cancer treatments.

Top-Rated Lung Cancer Care

We have one of the largest lung cancer clinics in the region. We also earned the top rating — 3 stars — for our quality outcomes. Only about 10 programs nationwide receive this top rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

U.S. News & World Report ranks our lung cancer surgery as high-performing — the highest rating possible. That means our lung cancer services are some of the best in the nation.

Lung cancers we treat include:

Linda Martin, MD, Talks Lung Cancer Treatments

Linda Martin, MD, treats patients with lung cancer. Here she discusses treatment options, depending on the cancer stage.

Support in Every Direction

Getting through lung cancer isn't easy. It means finding health and new ways of living. We have a team ready to help you be the best version of yourself as you journey to healing.

Peer Support

The Cancer Peer Support Program connects survivors and current patients. Trained cancer survivors share their experiences and insights to help those going through treatment. We also welcome caregivers to participate.

Want to give or receive peer support? Fill out the peer support interest form.

Quitting Smoking

A lung cancer diagnosis doesn't mean it's easy to quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Learn about our free program for helping you quit.

Get screened for lung cancer

Get Screened for Lung Cancer

Worried about lung cancer? Are you or were you a heavy smoker? If you qualify, you can get screened for lung cancer. The earlier we catch it, the better our chances of curing it.

Your Lung Cancer Team

Your team of lung cancer experts work together to make a plan for you. The team includes specialists in cancer, lung care, radiology, and surgery. We ground our care in research, as we work to discover new ways to find and treat cancer in the lungs.

