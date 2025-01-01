Sports Medicine Knee Pain
The knee joint is the largest in our bodies. Running, jumping, and other normal activities all put different stresses on your knee that can lead to soreness and injuries. Knee pain or stiffness can seriously affect your day-to-day life and shouldn't be ignored.
When playing sports, we push ourselves to the limit, and sometimes over it. Our team of experts can quickly stabilize and evaluate your knee and determine if you'll need more than rest and medicine to get back to normal.
Our sports medicine knee care isn’t just for athletes. Whether you’ve suffered an injury through work or play, UVA’s sports medicine experts have the training and experience to get you back on the job or on the court.
Expert Knee Pain & Meniscus Repair
Popping, swelling and pain in the knee are signs of a torn meniscus, one of the most common sports-related injuries. Our sports medicine providers can work with you to ease your pain and stiffness. If you need surgery, our providers are specially trained in minimally invasive meniscal repair techniques.
Knee Conditions We Treat in Sports Medicine
- ACL injury
- Collateral ligament injuries
- Combined ligament injuries
- Discoid meniscus
- Kneecap bursitis
- Knee tendon bursitis
- Meniscal tear
- Osgood-Schlatter disease
- Osteonecrosis
- Patellar tendon tear
- Patellofemoral arthritis
Patellofemoral pain (runner's knee)
- Pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
- PCL tear
- Quadricep tendon tear
- Recurrent patellar dislocation
- Synovial chondromatosis
Care for Chronic Knee Pain
Knee pain that doesn't go away could mean you have osteoarthritis. This breakdown of cartilage gets worse over time. At UVA, we'll work with you to figure out the cause of your pain. If all else fails, our expert knee replacement surgeons can get you up and moving again.
