Sports Medicine Knee Pain

The knee joint is the largest in our bodies. Running, jumping, and other normal activities all put different stresses on your knee that can lead to soreness and injuries. Knee pain or stiffness can seriously affect your day-to-day life and shouldn't be ignored.

When playing sports, we push ourselves to the limit, and sometimes over it. Our team of experts can quickly stabilize and evaluate your knee and determine if you'll need more than rest and medicine to get back to normal.

Our sports medicine knee care isn’t just for athletes. Whether you’ve suffered an injury through work or play, UVA’s sports medicine experts have the training and experience to get you back on the job or on the court.

Expert Knee Pain & Meniscus Repair

Popping, swelling and pain in the knee are signs of a torn meniscus, one of the most common sports-related injuries. Our sports medicine providers can work with you to ease your pain and stiffness. If you need surgery, our providers are specially trained in minimally invasive meniscal repair techniques.

Knee Conditions We Treat in Sports Medicine