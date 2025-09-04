A stabbing pain in your lower back, blood in your urine, and fever are just some of the common symptoms of kidney stones. This condition is common, but painful condition. At UVA Health, we can help.

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

Your doctor may recommend tests to confirm a diagnosis and rule out other conditions. These may include:

Urinalysis, 24-hour urine or urine culture

Blood tests

X-ray

Spiral CT scan

Ultrasound

Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

Non-Surgical Treatment

Treatment depends on the size and location of the kidney stone. Treatment may include one or more of the following.

Water

For small kidney stones, drinking at least two or three quarts of water a day helps the body pass the stones during urination. Your doctor may provide a special cup to catch the stone when it passes so it can be sent for analysis. You may require hospitalization to receive IV fluids if you're having a hard time keeping fluids down.

Medications

Your doctor may prescribe you medications to help you pass your kidney stones during urination. He or she may also recommend that you take pain medication.

Surgery for Kidney Stones

You may need surgery if the stones are:

Very large or growing larger

Causing bleeding or damage to the kidney

Causing infection

Blocking the flow of urine

Unable to pass on its own

Ureteroscopy

Ureteroscopy uses a small camera to locate the stones in your ureter or kidney. Once found, a small basket captures and removes the stones. Larger stones can be broken up into small pieces with a laser.

Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL)

PCNL treats large stones in the kidney. Your doctor makes a small incision in your lower back and passes a nephroscope through a tube to make your kidney stones visible. Your doctor breaks the stones into smaller pieces and removes them. A temporary drain may be left in the incision site.

Lithotomy

Lithotomy is an open surgery that removes stones. This is rarely used because of the less invasive options available.

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) uses a device called a lithotripter that your doctor applies to the skin. The lithotripter sends shock waves into your body to break up the larger stones for easier passage during urination.