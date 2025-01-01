Finding where to get kidney cancer treatment may seem difficult. How do you know the best place to go? At UVA Health, many people come to us for a second opinion.

We strive to offer care that supports you as a whole person. And we offer expertise that will give you and your family comfort and hope.

Why Kidney Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our kidney cancer specialists have expertise in the full range of treatments. With us, you'll have options. You'll find the latest technologies. And we have experience with combining treatments to maximize their effect.

We have vast experience in:

Ablative technology

Robotic or open surgery to remove the kidney, part of the kidney, or the tumor

Radiation

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Medication

If surgery is necessary, our kidney surgeons will do all they can to save your kidney. This makes your recovery fairly quick. Most patients stay in the hospital for 1 or 2 days.

UVA Health Expertise

People travel far for our cancer expertise. We're proud to be named Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Cancer. This designation comes from the National Cancer Institute. It puts us among the nation's top cancer centers. It means we are leaders in improving cancer care.

Kidney Cancer Types

Kidney cancer is any abnormal growth or tumor in the normal kidney tissue. There are 2 main types of kidney cancer. Wilms' tumor occurs in children. Renal cell carcinoma effects adults. The cancer cells start either in the lining of your ureter or in connective tissue.

In early stages, kidney cancer shows no signs. But once it gets big, it can lead to:

Blood in the urine

Lower back pain or new pain elsewhere

Genetic abnormalities, cigarette smoking, and certain chemicals can predispose people to developing kidney cancer.